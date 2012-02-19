A TV Show About Kittens And Puppies?!? Too Cute!

It’s no secret that we’re suckers for a furry face. In fact, we trade pics of our pets on a weekly basis, send out all-team emails with links to the latest YouTube four-legged sensation and spend a lot of time “oohing” and “awwing” over all the adorable animal we find online. (Who doesn’t love baby sloths?!?)

So when we discovered that Animal Planet had a show called Too Cute that chronicles the first three months of a group of kittens and puppies, we were pretty much hooked. I mean, the show comes with a viewer warning that it might be too cute for all audiences.

We die.

Take a peek at the video below and then try to tell us you’re not making baby noises by the end. (Cue girlish squee.)