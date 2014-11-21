The 10 Shadiest TV Politicians of All Time

“House of Cards” might be dominating the politician-as-villian conversation these days, but the evil, corrupt, or simply shady politico has long been a television staple.

While watching the darker side of politics play out in real life isn’t exactly entertaining, the same can’t be said for witnessing it on-screen. What TV lover could possibly resist Kevin Spacey‘s gloriously cunning turn as Senator Frank Underwood in “House of Cards,” the evil incompetence of “24” POTUS Logan, or even “The Simpsons” animated creep of a Mayor, Joe Quimby?

Here, we’ve rounded up the 10 shadiest TV politicians in recent memory, so click through and let us know if you agree with our picks!