22 Amazing Facts You Didn’t Know About Your Favorite TV Pilots

Now that you know everything you possibly could about the slew of new fall 2014 shows debuting their pilots over the next few weeks, it’s time to discuss pilots of the past. Do you know which shows recasted major characters after filming their pilots? Or which other shows actually changed their scripts after a few drafts?

Click through for all the super interesting facts on 22 of your favorite shows’ first episodes.

This article originally appeared on OK! Magazine.

MORE From OK! Magazine:

A Guide To The Stars of Fall TV’s Hottest New Shows

Which New Fall 2014 TV Shows Are Right For You?

Vote for the All-Time Best Episode of Friends!