Want: A Track Suit-Inspired Pant from Hudson Jeans

As we continue to indulge in pants with a twist — whether it’s color or print — this track suit-inspired pant is a new addition to the family. The side stripe once resided only on the likes of sweatpants and track suits has been reinvented in this Hudson Jeans pair, which also features the label’s new fit , the LouLou, and is available in three different color ways.

We love how this Hudson pair is a cropped skinny and can totally carry through the end of summer into fall. The side striped pant will also create a slimming effect, and who doesn’t love that?

LouLou Tuxedo Crop Skinny Chopin, $198, at Hudson Jeans