What's hot
Kristen Bousquet
by
Turtleneck Sweaters Are Back! 25 Ways to Wear the Trend This Fall
For those that say it’s too tricky to look chic and stay warm, look no further than one of the season’s coziest trends: the turtleneck sweater. These close-fitting, high-collar sweaters will hug your neck tightly when it starts to get colder outside—making them the ultimate cold-weather fashion staple as the temperatures start to drop.

These sweaters are especially ideal for days when you know you’ll be spending a lot of time outside—maybe at a fall football game, or pumpkin picking, or heck, even on that breezy morning commute. What’s more,  a slimmer fit combined with a high neck makes these pieces perfect for fall and winter layering. (Pick a colorful option to off-set an all-black outfit, or layer a cozy cream-colored sweater under a dress that would otherwise bare some skin.)  These turtleneck sweaters come in literally any shape, size, and color that you can imagine, making them super easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

Looking for fresh ways to work a turtleneck sweater into a fall look? Here are 25 great-looking outfits that should offer plenty of inspiration.

1 of 25

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Yvetvdn

Photo: Mango and Salt

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Sara Che

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Street Peeper

Photo: Comme D'Filles

Photo: Sara Che

Photo: A Fashion Nation

Photo: Darling Two

Photo: Trini G

Photo: The Fashion Cuisine

Photo: With or Without Shoes

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Photo: London's Closet

Photo: Clarabour

Photo: With or Without Shoes

Photo: Looks by Lau

Photo: The Perfect Disease

Photo: Milkwoman

Photo: Tlnique

Photo: Malyn Style

