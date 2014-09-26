Turtleneck Sweaters Are Back! 25 Ways to Wear the Trend This Fall

For those that say it’s too tricky to look chic and stay warm, look no further than one of the season’s coziest trends: the turtleneck sweater. These close-fitting, high-collar sweaters will hug your neck tightly when it starts to get colder outside—making them the ultimate cold-weather fashion staple as the temperatures start to drop.

These sweaters are especially ideal for days when you know you’ll be spending a lot of time outside—maybe at a fall football game, or pumpkin picking, or heck, even on that breezy morning commute. What’s more, a slimmer fit combined with a high neck makes these pieces perfect for fall and winter layering. (Pick a colorful option to off-set an all-black outfit, or layer a cozy cream-colored sweater under a dress that would otherwise bare some skin.) These turtleneck sweaters come in literally any shape, size, and color that you can imagine, making them super easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

Looking for fresh ways to work a turtleneck sweater into a fall look? Here are 25 great-looking outfits that should offer plenty of inspiration.