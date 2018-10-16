Autumn’s Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise

Fall is largely a season of neutrals. People snuggle into their finest olive, camel and burgundy knits, all but mimicking the tones of the piles of leaves that surround them.
But autumn brings a handful of other, oft-overlooked colors to the fashion forefront, as well—rich, deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, ruby red and this year’s favorite, turquoise.
The turquoise clothes pervading retailers this fall are less a singular shade and more an array of hues—a color story spanning myriad jewel tones within the turquoise family. There’s the light aqua of aquamarines, the rich blue-green of blue chrysocolla, the desaturated blue of blue smithsonite, the deep teal of blue topaz and of course, the opaque turquoise of traditional turquoise stones.
When considered together, the collection of colors resembles the feathers of a peacock—rich, varied and undeniably stunning. And even more exciting: This diversity of shades will allow any turquoise clothing aficionado to keep their monochromatic ensembles more dynamic than plain.
Ahead, you’ll find 31 of the most stunning turquoise pieces on the market this fall. Whether you’re 50 shades of obsessed with teal clothing or you’re just interested in dipping your toes into the jewel-toned trend, you’re sure to find something pretty enough to warrant a quick purchase. (Like we said before, there’s so much variety—how could you possibly walk away empty-handed?)
House of Hackney Blazer
Myriad shades of teal encompassed in a single print.
House of Hackney blazer, $102 at & Other Stories
& Other Stories.
Alice + Olivia Logan Leather Coat
Neiman Marcus.
Dark Green Suit
Because power suits are more fun when rendered in jewel tones.
Dark green suit, $153 at Topshop
Topshop.
Isabel Marant Beeka Bucket Bag
Subtly nod to the trend with this micro-bucket bag.
Isabel Marant Beeka bucket bag, $740 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Wrap Jumpsuit
Dressy enough for a party. Casual enough for everyday wear.
Wrap jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS
ASOS.
Lavish Alice Tuxedo Cape Dress
Wearing a cape dress is a power move. Wearing a jewel-toned cape dress during autumn is the ultimate power move.
Lavish Alice tuxedo cape dress, $135 at ASOS
ASOS.
Lizzie Fortunato Heart Drop Earrings
Because drop earrings featuring two shades of turquoise are twice the fun.
Lizzie Fortunato heart drop earrings, $363 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Miss Selfridge Faux Leather Jacket
Everyone needs a leather jacket. Why not get yours in teal?
Miss Selfridge faux leather jacket, $78 at ASOS
ASOS.
Touch a Cord Dress
Our fall-loving hearts are melting at the thought of a turquoise corduroy jumper.
Touch a Cord dress, $30 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
Let Glow Metallic Heel
The easiest way to insert a little turquoise into any party look.
Let Glow metallic heel, $20 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
Floral Velour Wrap Dress
Two words: Printed. Velour.
Floral velour wrap dress, $99 at & Other Stories
& Other Stories.
Truss Large Tote
A statement tote that could actually carry all your stuff.
Truss large tote, $230 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Thierry Lasry Wavvvy Sunglasses
The sun doesn't stop shining the moment summer ends.
Thierry Lasry Wavvvy sunglasses, $575 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Mini Dress
A classic silhouette rendered in an incredibly trendy color.
Mini dress, $23 at ASOS
ASOS.
Aurelie Bidermann Turquoise Drop Earrings
Because we love turquoise stones as much as we love turquoise clothes.
Aurelie Bidermann turquoise drop earrings, $756 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Blue Vegan Leather Jacket
A darker, deeper and desaturated option for the person who isn't sold on teal's normal vibrance.
Blue vegan leather jacket, $54 at Lulu's
Lulu's.
Wrap Dress
Because any cold-weather wardrobe deserves a fewer silkier lightweight pieces, too.
Wrap dress, $95 at & Other Stories
& Other Stories.
Embossed Square Crossbody Bag
You just got introduced to your favorite fall crossbody.
Embossed square crossbody bag, $50 at Zara
Zara.
Morty Suede Ankle Boots
Pretty sure owning too many ankle boots is impossible. And even if it isn't, aren't these worthy of a spot in your closet?
Morty suede ankle boots, $130 at Topshop
Topshop.
Long Lace Dress
Yup, fancier dresses are on the menu, too.
Long lace dress, $65 at Venus
Venus.
House of Hackney Bag
Because printed purses are seriously underrated.
House of Hackney bag, $43 at & Other Stories
& Other Stories.
Rosantica Sogno Beaded Necklace
Equal parts elegant and edgy.
Rosantica Sogno beaded necklace, $444 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Embroidered Text Sweatshirt
Short-sleeve sweatshirts are an official fall must-have.
Embroidered text sweatshirt, $30 at Zara
Zara.
Flash Lens Sunglasses
So cute you'll be looking for excuses to go outside.
Flash lens sunglasses, $16 at ASOS
ASOS.
Thermal Turtleneck
A timeless basic, elevated to trendy AF status.
Thermal turtleneck, $40 at Lulu's
Lulu's.
Dune Kitten Heel
Bright, cute and completely comfortable.
Dune kitten heel, $67 at ASOS
ASOS.
Oversized Sweater
As the temperatures cool, turtleneck sweaters become increasingly vital. Why not stock up on a handful of pretty colors while you're at it?
Oversized sweater, $26 at Zara
Zara.
Kendra Scott Spiked Statement Necklace
So pretty we can't stop staring at it.
Kendra Scott spiked statement necklace, $195 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.
Loveland Leather Tote
Functional—and on-trend.
Loveland leather tote, $358 at Free People
Free People.
Rubberized Raincoat
Your go-to raincoat just got the teal treatment.
Rubberized raincoat, $70 at Zara
Zara.
Ranjana Khan Crystal Clip Earrings
Don't just draw inspiration from the peacock—become the peacock.
Ranjana Khan crystal clip earrings, $550 at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter.