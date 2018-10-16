Autumn’s Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise

Fall is largely a season of neutrals. People snuggle into their finest olive, camel and burgundy knits, all but mimicking the tones of the piles of leaves that surround them.

But autumn brings a handful of other, oft-overlooked colors to the fashion forefront, as well—rich, deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, ruby red and this year’s favorite, turquoise.

The turquoise clothes pervading retailers this fall are less a singular shade and more an array of hues—a color story spanning myriad jewel tones within the turquoise family. There’s the light aqua of aquamarines, the rich blue-green of blue chrysocolla, the desaturated blue of blue smithsonite, the deep teal of blue topaz and of course, the opaque turquoise of traditional turquoise stones.

When considered together, the collection of colors resembles the feathers of a peacock—rich, varied and undeniably stunning. And even more exciting: This diversity of shades will allow any turquoise clothing aficionado to keep their monochromatic ensembles more dynamic than plain.

Ahead, you’ll find 31 of the most stunning turquoise pieces on the market this fall. Whether you’re 50 shades of obsessed with teal clothing or you’re just interested in dipping your toes into the jewel-toned trend, you’re sure to find something pretty enough to warrant a quick purchase. (Like we said before, there’s so much variety—how could you possibly walk away empty-handed?)