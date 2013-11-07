How Much Turkey Should You Buy For Thanksgiving?

Turkey and Thanksgiving are forever intertwined. Yes, you likely find yourself making turkey every year on the holiday, but have you really mastered how much turkey to buy?

When you are feeding a crowd, it is always better to err on the side of caution and buy more than you need.

That being said, the general rule of thumb for buying turkey is 1 pound per person.

This should be enough to to cover dinner and allow for leftovers to snack on throughout the evening and into the next day. If you happen to be a huge fan of leftover turkey sandwiches and are perfectly content to eat turkey until your head falls off (hey, we don’t blame you there), then you might want to go with a pound and a half of turkey per person.

So when you head to the grocery store come armed with a headcount, and don’t just head for the biggest bird in the store.

MORE:

25 Ways To Update Thanksgiving

Entertaining 101: How To Buy Wine For a Party