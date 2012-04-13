Tupac & Nate Dogg: Back From The Dead

I’m sure by now you’ve heard that Coachella begins today. If you haven’t heard, it’s probably because you use no forms of social media and don’t talk to anyone. Regardless, everyone in the world is pretty excited. It’s pretty much the second coming of Woodstock, if Woodstock had “laid back” L.A. girls with Balenciaga bags wielding $30 gourmet hot dogs.

Even if you don’t have the privilege of going, THIS is some really exciting news. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will be honoring two of their nearest and dearest who have passed away: Nate Dogg and Tupac Shakur. The legendary musicians will actually be making an appearance, thanks to holographic technology. Apparently, some company called Musion has developed this bizarre apparatus, which will give Coachella attendees a big fat dose of California Love.

This reminds me of a summer in high school where I couldn’t make it to a family photo shoot in Boston because I had job orientation in New York. My grandma opted to have me Photoshopped in. Everyone else looks totally normal, and then there is a huge Spencer head floating above. It’s…really bizarre. But it’s nice that I could be a part of it. That’s exactly how I feel about this. I’m thrilled that Dre and Snoop can share the stage with their dearly departed boys.

What do you guys think? Is this weird — or an awesome gesture?