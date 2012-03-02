Tupac: The Musical Is Happening (For Real)

With the TV show Smash quickly becoming one of my favorites on the air, I’m finding myself increasingly more into the theater world. And with this news, I’m officially hooked on the Great White Way.

The songs of Tupac Shakur, one of rap’s most prolific (and controversial) figures, are being made into a musical called Holler If Ya Hear Me, whichhas even started casting. The director, Kenny Leon, stated “The idea was always to make a musical inspired by his music and not do an autobiographical approach to his life or anything like that.”

Okay, so maybe we won’t be seeing a stage show featuring the Pac/Notorious B.I.G. drama, but I can’t wait to see his songs come to life. What do you think? Is this ridiculous or amazing?