Disturbing: There’s a Tumblr Community That Blog About Shoplifting Hauls

How’s this for a disturbing online trend: Young girls are creating Tumblr blogs specifically to show off stolen goods. Even more disturbing: They’re also advising their readers about how they too can shoplift with ease. News of this troubling activity made headlines last spring when a watchdog blogger posted a list of Tumblrs dedicated to shoplifting hauls with names like “Lift Witch” and “Cash or Card.” Oddly enough, that hasn’t stopped the sticky-fingered bloggers—most of which appear to be teenage girls.

According to the The Telegraph,Tumblr users are continuing to share snaps of their stolen goods and giving advice on how to shoplift under the hashtags #shoplifiting and #stealing. “I had all of those undies in my purse in that picture I posted yesterday,” one blogger wrote. “I didn’t realize I had grabbed so much stuff. If you have any questions about where I got anything feel free to message me! I’m always willing to help.”

On top of posting flat lays of their stolen goods, many of these bloggers also brag about the value of their stolen booty. “Total: $520,” one recently wrote. “I made sure to use the sale prices and still ended up with a crazy total, so I guess this goes to show how overpriced everything is.”

“Here’s my haul for today,” stated one blog last month. “I got like two more dresses but I gave them to my friend lol. The total is about $2,613. Hopefully I can sell some and make some monaay.”

What’s especially bizarre about this community of shoplifting bloggers is the fact that they don’t seem to think they’re doing anything problematic. “Very few if any of the actual ‘members’ of the shoplifting community believe that they have kleptomania,” one offender recently wrote on her Tumblr. “It’s a serious issue that needs counseling, shoplifting is not. Whether we’re stealing food we need to eat or clothes we need to sell to make money for our rent, or make-up because it’s so damn pretty, we know what we’re doing.”

Tumblr has spoken out, and said that the blogs themselves are not—in and of themselves—illegal, and many of the bloggers have taken to writing disclaimers to try to skirt the legality of what they’re doing.

“I post things I purchase with my own money and claim that they were stolen. It’s nothing more than a fun hobby,” one blogger wrote.

