Fashion Tumblr Takeover: Our Top 5 Picks

Admit it. Your favorite past time involves ogling the seemingly endless wardrobes the likes of Rumi Neely and Andy Torres. While weve long followed their enviable rise to runway regulars, in swoops Tumblr with a new wave, redefining the fashion blogger as we know it.
After recently appointing a fashion director and selecting 20 of their own to attend NYFW, Tumblr established itself as a powerhouse platform. While most popular fashion blogs feature catalogues of stylish outfits, courtesy of handy self-timers, fashion on Tumblr relies on sharing runway images, product shots, editorials and follower submissions for a limitless stream of inspiration. Content goes viral quickly thanks to the simple set-up its no wonder the site counts major names like Vogue and Coco Rocha as users.
You may recognize tumblr veterans like PS I Made This and What I Wore, but here are five fashion tumblrs we picked to join the ranks and perhaps inspire you to start your own. Who knows? It could be you heading to fashion week come fall.
Textbook: John Januzzi, a PR guy from New York, asks: What would Holden Caulfield wear? Now, before you cringe from memories of high school English, scroll through his page index to find all your favorite characters from movies and literature re-imagined through a fashion-conscious lens. In the world of Textbook, Shakespeare's Romeo woos Juliet wearing Balmain and Hermione Granger casts spells in Michael Kors.
Major Fashion: There is no face to Major Fashion, yet a single post gains over 1000 notes within a couple of hours easily-- that's serious power in the the tumblrverse. The blog provides a daily dose of gorgeous celebrities and lust-worthy accessories, but is significantly propelled by hundreds of user submissions. Often faceless, the chic outfits pictured offer ever changing portraits of personal style that's totally wearable (sorry, no head-to-toe fur suits or claw heels to be found here.)
Sterling Style Love: Taylor Sterling has a penchant for catering to the girly-girl in us all with her blog, a marriage of old Hollywood glamour with a tinge of fairy princess. Her site has an infinite source of vintage photographs, snapshots of classy women dressed to the nines, and the occasional, whimsical fashion video. Celebrate your femininity...and prepare yourself for plenty of pink.
Coco Chic: When you were seventeen, its likely the most you traveled was from home to the mall. The seventeen year old British girl at the helm of Coco Chic, however, is one of the lucky jetting off to NYFW courtesy of Tumblr. Models galore adorn her site, whether caught backstage, on the street, or in action, and chances are your favorite muse is featured among these pages. With the best of international magazine editorials and thousands of runway shots, her blog appeals best to lovers of high fashion (aka all of us.)
Designer Social: As a counterpart of DesignerSocial.com, an online showroom, this blog is a must-have on a fashionista's dashboard. Founded by a group who call Prada, Chanel, and Gucci their fashion alma mater, the site boasts extreme clickability with series of accessories slideshows, giveaways, and memorable quotes from industry leaders. With an insider look, front row to the latest trends, and over 31,200 followers, we figure they could only be a good thing.