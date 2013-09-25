Tumblr Founder David Karp Has a Bathtub In His Living Room

It truly is good to be Tumblr Founder David Karp. Not only is he at the helm of the one of the hottest startups around (which he recently sold to Yahoo! for $1.1 billion), he just moved into a gorgeous duplex apartment in Williamsburg in New York City. The New York Times profiled the apartment, proclaiming Karp a “reluctant technologist” because there aren’t computer screens everywhere in the apartment like you might expect from a technology guy. Instead, what you’ll find in Karp’s apartment is “weathered” concrete, a metal carcass of a classic 1969 Honda CB160 motorcycle, and plenty of modernist furniture.

The best feature of the apartment though, as far as we are concerned, is the master bathtub that overlooks the living room in the apartment (pictured above). The rest of the bathroom is down the hall, but the Sunrise Specialty Co. bathtub is basically smack dab in the middle of the apartment. Considering it basically looks like a work of art unto itself, we can hardly fault Karp for this decor choice, and think that he might be onto something. Are the days of bathrooms being relegated to bathrooms a thing of the past? Watch this space.

Head over to The New York Times to check out the rest of Karp’s apartment.

Share your thoughts in the comments below! Is it fabulous or just plain strange that Karp has a bathtub in the middle of his apartment?