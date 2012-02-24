Tumblr Bids Pro-Anorexia Blogs Adieu

Social media has changed the landscape of our daily lives, both for better and for worse. But undoubtedly one of the most disturbing trends born out of our blogging obsession are the numerous pro-eating disorder websites that have popped up all over the Internet. We can totally get on board with a blog that serves as a safe space for those suffering from and working to heal eating disorders. But communities that encourage these destructive behaviors? Well, that’s pretty deplorable in our book.

Tumblr, recognizing the many pro-ana tags on their site, has announced that they will prohibit and shutdown users who glorify starvation and give tips on how to hurt or harm your body. Of course, pro-ana bloggers aren’t taking this new decision lying down. We were shocked and sufficiently alarmed when we took to Tumblr for a little investigating. One user cries, “If my blog gets shut down I am going to kill myself. What the f**k, Tumblr? My heart is broken. I feel sick to my stomach. This is all I have.”

Another blogger claims, “It’s just a place where there are people who actually know what you’re going through and help you get through the nights where you hate yourself. Many help prevent purging or cutting. They support you through the bad stuff when no one else will.” In Tumblr’s defense, they clearly state in their release that “this prohibition is intended to reach only those blogs that cross the line into active promotion or glorification.”

Do you agree with Tumblr’s decision to eliminate pro-eating disorder blogs from their site, or do you think they’re infringing upon people’s right to free speech? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!