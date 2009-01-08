Tumbling into fashion

Most every little girl at some point wants to be either a model or an Olympic gymnast. A lucky few get to be both.

But think “gymnast” and visions of sparkly hair gel, blue eye shadow, lots of shiny spandex and precise bangs (i.e., not your typical model aspects) probably spring to mind (pun intended).

But 2008’s crop of American Olympic gymnasts is bringing the sport into the new millennium by bringing with them their more normal behavior: a young woman’s budding interest in high fashion.

In Nastia Liukin, the 2008 Olympic All Around Champion, this interest in fashion has manifested itself in an ad campaign with Max Azria. Mutually beneficial for the Azria and Nastia brands, Azria gets a toned, recognizable blonde to portray movement and beauty in his spring collection (inspired, incidentally by movement and modern dance), and Nastia gets a platform that isn’t covered in blue felt or beige suede from which to expose herself and her brand to the world.

Nastia turned up in the tents in September for New York Spring-Summer Fashion Week 2008. There, a meeting backstage with Lubov Azria, creative director of the brand, was the jumping off point for the collaboration.

Meanwhile, fellow Olympic teammate (and 2008 Olympic All Around silver medalist) Alicia Sacramone was also on the fashion circuit, spotted at shows like Alexandre Herchcovitch, where she posed with StyleCaster to show her medal.