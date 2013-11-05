Ina Garten On How To Make Truffled Mashed Potatoes

Two ingredients that you can never have enough of? Truffles and potatoes. Combine them, and basically you’ll find yourself in food heaven. We can’t get enough of the Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten’s recipe for the perfect truffled mashed potatoes. Read on for how to make it at home!

Ingredients:

2½ pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes

1½ cups half-and-half

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

3 ounces white truffle butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Peel the potatoes and cut them in one-inch chunks. Place them in a large, deep saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender. Drain and return the potatoes to the saucepan.

Meanwhile, heat the half-and-half and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat until the butter melts. Off the heat, add the truffle butter and allow it to melt. If the butter doesn’t melt completely, heat the mixture slightly but don’t allow the truffles to cook.

With a hand mixer, beat the hot potatoes in the pot until they are broken up. Slowly beat in most of the hot truffle cream, the Parmesan, 2½ teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper and beat until the potatoes are thick and smooth. You may have some truffle cream left over which you can reserve for reheating.

To keep the potatoes hot or to reheat them, place them in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Heat slowly, adding more truffle cream if the potatoes get too thick. Season to taste and serve hot.

Recipe via barefootcontessa.com.

