Tuesday is the Most Popular Day to Work Out, Says New Survey

If you want to avoid the dreaded elliptical line, you might not want to hit the gym on Tuesday, according to new research by the exercise subscription service ClassPass. The survey identified a variety of different trends around the U.S., and the one thing that every region had in common is that Tuesday is the most popular day of the week to work out. Random! Maybe post-weekend blues kill motivation on Mondays, but people rally and recover by Tuesday?

The survey uncovered a few other interesting findings that might help you plot your workout schedule a bit more strategically: Early evening, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., is the most popular time of day to hit the gym for every part of the country except the Southeast, which peaks at 6 a.m..

When it comes to favorite types of workouts, people in the Northeast prefer cycling, Southeastern residents enjoy barre classes, Midwesterners like strength training, and people in the West and Southwest favor pilates. Nationally, though, strength training won for the overall most popular workout category in the U.S.

So if you’re a New Yorker who loves to cycle—it’s the top form of exercise for Big Apple residents—consider booking classes in advance (57 percent of ClassPass users are guilty of last-minute booking) and avoiding the most popular time of the week: Tuesday evenings.