‘The Tudors’ Debuts its Last Season and the Fall Runways Take Notice

Images via Yahoo.com

Showtime’s fourth season of The Tudors debuted Sunday, its last before the series heads to the gallows. Although appropriate for history buffs, it often watches more like a nighttime soap with multiple marriages, divorces, murders, and mutinies (ok, maybe that last one only works with monarchies). Think Henry VIII if he were a Chuck Bass and Jack Shephard combined.

Maybe it’s that absolute power, narcissism, corruption, sex and beheadings that’s perfect fodder for addictive television but it turns out, we’re not the only ones tuning in.

The Fall ’10 runways paid homage to 16th century London complete with opulent velvets, brocades, strong shoulders, fur gilets, statement jewelry, riding boots and waist-defining leather belts. The undisputed rock star of his day, Henry’s bad-ass if not psychopathic style fits in seamlessly today (on the fairer sex). Seems now ladies can keep their heads, and wear the pants and leather vests. Who says we can’t have it all?

See below for creations from Balmain, Vionnet, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent, Lanvin, and Alexander McQueen that are either plain inspired or slightly influenced by the 1540 court and prove either way that fashion as a cyclical animal is no joke.

Fall 2010 Runways



From L to R: Balmain, Vionnet, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent, Lanvin and Alexander McQueen



More News We Love:

1 Piece, 5 Ways – Bustier Top

Prep School Cool with New Film ‘Tanner Hall’

Beat the Spring Sneeze!