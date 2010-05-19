Tucker’s Gaby Basora Talks Style Obsessions, Admits She’s A Pack Rat

Gaby Basoras line Tucker has been steadily gaining momentum ever since its 2006 launch a fact that was all the more cemented with the former stylist’s upcoming Target collaboration. Curious to learn more about the soon-to-be-everywhere brand and the woman behind it, The Inside Source writer Heather Summerville sat down with the mother of three to hear more about where she gets her inspiration.

For spring in particular, I was obsessed with the work of Miroslav Tichy, Basora divulged. I bought every single one of his books that I could find. For those who aren’t familiar with Tichy’s work, Basora goes on to explain: Hes a reclusive Czech photographer and caught these really beautiful moments in womens lives: Some are really somber, some are uplifting, some are young women, some are old women. So I think in a way, it is what Tucker is something that transcends age or style.

Beyond that, Basora likes to stockpile textiles to get her creative juices flowing: Im a little bit of a pack rat when it comes to things like fabric. I feel like it lives with me for a long time before it becomes maybe a pillow or an inspiration for something else.

The designer also trawls eBay for pieces by French heritage label Leonard, which is inspirational from a designand company culturestandpoint, and for things like the Miu Mius elusive sequin-bedecked socks.

On her Target collection, Basora says: Its not launching until September the 12th to be exact so its still a ways away. But its all very exciting, to design on such a large scale. I think most people are shopping hi-low these days.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Heather Summerville authored this article in its original form.