Tucker for Target: The Next Great Collab!

A lesser-known line to the masses — but beloved by fashion’s inner circle — is due to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Luella Bartley, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, and Erin Fetherston — the list goes on. Tucker (pictured above), by Gaby Basora who created a name for herself as a stylist, is known for its vibrant and often printed silk tops, and the label is due for what will mark its first notable collaboration with Target’s Go International label.

Due to hit stores mid-summer following Jean-Paul Gaultier and Zac Posen’s collaboration lines, the collection will include summery frocks, blouses, bottoms, and swimwear. No accessories will be sold, but we’re most definitely okay with what said collection is sure to offer.We expect the collection to provide us with effortless chic pieces to complete our summer wardrobes.

