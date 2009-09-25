Tucker Max Movie: I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell

Here is a movie to NOT see on a date– trust us, you won’t find him attractive when he’s laughing at the “sexist trash talk.” In fact, this might be a movie not to see, period. It does appear to be mildly entertaining, but only in a drunken, late-night Netflix kind of way. If you’re in the mood for awesome, raunchy humor, we recommend you save your dollars and pull some classics from the vault (i.e. your DVD tower, mailbox, or local Red Box):

Animal House: This classic frat-house humor flick is still awesome thirty years later, thanks to John Belushi‘s bawdy antics and immortal consumption of Jack Daniels. Now THIS is a date movie: dirty practical jokes for the boys, cutie Kevin Bacon for the girls.

Swingers: Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and Ron Livingston are struggling actors taking full advantage of the Los Angeles social and comedy scene. If you’re in the mood for a little profanity, why would you ever choose Jesse Bradford over these guys?

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: Perhaps the epitome of drug-laden, alcohol-soaked, male-centric tales. Deranged, weapon-wielding and fast-car-driving Johnny Depp and Benecio del Toro drink, gamble, and inject various drugs through a frenzied road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. We say drugs in Vegas beats beer in hell any day.

Van Wilder: Professional party-thrower Van Wilder is on the seven-year-plan, partying too much in college to bother with graduating. Ryan Reynolds‘ comedic timing is totally on point, and he’s good to look at, too (even the guys have to admit that).

Old School: When obscene humor is totally necessary (mmm…always), Luke and Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, and Jeremy Piven are pretty reliable. Will Ferrell running down the street naked will probably make you laugh harder still than the ninety minutes of Beer in Hell. Just a guess. Plus, see a pre-Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo.

The Hangover: If a rowdy-male-humor date night at the movie theatre is totally in order, chances are this one’s still playing, possibly even at a discount-theatre. Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms‘ series of calamity situations will have you in stitches from the beginning of the road trip to Vegas to the drunken photo-montage ending.