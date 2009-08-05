Tsovet SVT-CV 74 CV331010 Watch

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Tsovet SVT-CV74 CV331010, $475, at tsovet.com.

Reason #1

Tsovet has been on my radar for quite some time. While at first I gravitated towards the more Bell & Ross looking AT76, the more I looked at the collection I realized how much of a hidden gem the SVT-CV74 CV331010 is.

Reason #2

It is a great looking watch that allows you to give some of your heavyweights a rest– truly a welcome addition to any rotation.

Reason #3

This watch measures in at 47MM and is 12.5MM thick. The case is built out of 316L stainless steel, has a hand applied lug arm, and is driven by a Rhonda 515 Swiss quartz movement with a calendar. Other specs of note are the non-magnetic matte finished PVD coated dial, a scratch resistant anti-reflective hardened mineral crystal face, 22MM Italian calf leather strap, and water resistance up to 300 feet. Impressed? We are.