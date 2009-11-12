TSE: Jason Wu Tapped to Design New Capsule Collection

Jason Wu is best known for his ease in designing elegant pieces that don’t look over-worked or ostentatious. His classic designs have become a staple for downtown socialites and prominent public figures including First Lady, Michelle Obama. Now he will partner with TSE, the knitwear brand that has mastered the art of creating the finest cashmere pieces.

The collection will combine Wu’s signature design aspects; color, clean lines, and prints with the traditional cashmere silhouette. Big name designers such as Narciso Rodriguez, Victor Alfaro, Hussein Chalayan, and Richard Chai have all worked under TSE’s label, however as head designers and not collaborators. We were pleasantly surprised to hear that Wu would be creating this capsule collection as was he, “In many ways, I am probably the least expected designer to do this, because Tse’s aesthetic is so different from my own, but that’s one reason I wanted to do it.”

TSE has worked with Wu before, as he commissioned them to produce his knitwear pieces for the past two seasons. Thankfully the design duo has come together to create what were sure will be an amazing limited-edition collection, it’s just too bad that we’ll have to wait until July to purchase.