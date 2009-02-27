Trussardi 1911 Fringe Bag

Object Of Desire

Trussardi 1911 beige suede fringe bag, $1,295, visit trussardi1911.com for info

Reason #1

Because the all-over suede fringe on this beauty makes it perfectly on trend for spring. Think Jil Sander’s famously fringe-filled runway.

Reason #2

Because while the fringe makes it fresh and new, the shape is a classic, giving it a distinct vintage feel. Something old, something new–what more could you ask for?

Reason #3

Because we’re feeling bohemian-luxe for the warmer days ahead and this is a perfect place to start.