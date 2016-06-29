Half-Naked #TrumpGirls Try to Break the Internet, But Twitter Isn’t Having It

Trending on Twitter this week: #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet. Yes, you read that correctly. A bunch of scantily clad women are out there campaigning for Trump, mostly by wearing one of his “Make America Great Again” hats and little else. Observe:

We’re not sure that last guy totally understands the meaning of “winter is coming,” but maybe he took that phrase literally.

In any event, though the hashtag is all over Twitter, and many women are stripping down (or putting on tight Trump shirts) to demonstrate their loyalty to Trump, lots of others have fired up some angry tweets against the new movement. In fact, Twitter is veritably exploding with people who aren’t having any #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet, and felt the need to express their outrage via tweet. Here are some of our favorites: