11 Decoration Ideas That *Might* Make Your Next Party as Epic as True Thompson’s First Birthday

No one throws a party like the Kardashian/Jenner family—especially when it comes to their kids’ birthdays. The daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just turned one, but her party was fancier than anything I’ve ever seen. True Thompson’s first birthday party was seriously so epic, I don’t know how they’ll ever top it. (Although I’m sure they’ll find a way.) The rainbow-filled, magical and over-the-top event was filled with things I probably could never afford—but it doesn’t keep me from dreaming.

From butterflies on everything and detailed baked goods to a custom neon sign and topiary (!!), there’s no denying this party was the place to be on Sunday. I know True was turning one year old, but this is the kind of party I, as a 25-year-old, only wish I could have. I’m not saying True didn’t have an amazing time at her birthday party, but I definitely would have appreciated it more (since, you know, my brain is fully developed). Regardless of a baby’s cognizance, this party was one at which to marvel.

If you’re like me and desperately want to throw a party half as incredible as this baby’s first birthday, you’re in luck. I rounded up 11 party decoration ideas so you can mimic (OK, basically copy) True Thompson’s first birthday bash. Although, truly, the key to throwing an event the way the Kardashians do is to just go overboard on everything. Think you have enough balloons? You can always have more. Think the only treat your party needs is the cake? Wrong. Think you don’t need custom everything? You’re not thinking like a Kardashian. Go big or go home, y’all.

1. A fancy-ass cake

Every party needs cake, and if you want to have a party as epic as True’s, the cake is going to have to be a jaw-dropper.

2. Balloon arches

The crazier, the better.

3. A neon sign with a cute saying

If your party isn’t Instagrammable, what are you even doing throwing one?

4. Perfectly decorated ice cream cone cake

In addition to the ~main~ cake, you’ll need something else for guests to munch.

5. Your initials made out of flowers

Or, like True, get them made into the age you’re turning!

6. Even more balloon arches

These are an absolute must, and you can’t have too many.

7. Donut towers

Stack those donuts a mile high.

8. A custom topiary

Don’t even invite me to your next party if there isn’t a custom topiary in your backyard.

9. Faux 3D butterflies to place everywhere

They make everything feel so magical.

10. Pretty pastel treats

More treats to go along with all that cake.

11. A “unicorn”

Because yes, True had that.