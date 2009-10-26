True Blood Proposal Sparked by Song

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are by far a normal Hollywood couple; first, they’re relationship evolved from bloodsucking. Second, no one even knew they were dating until 10 months into their reationship. Furthermore, their new engagement was inspired by a song!

The couple had decided to vacation on a beach recently, which reminded Moyer of a romantic song his True Blood counterpart listens to during an episode; about a beach very much like the one they were currently at. (Future wedding song, maybe?) Although the two had only recently been outed as a couple (spawned by an awkward sex scene onset), they couldn’t keep the engagement a secret.

