A ‘True Blood’ Baby Is On The Way: Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer Are Expecting

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are known for their steamy relationship — both on and offscreen. The sexy True Blood stars have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together, and I couldn’t be more excited for them.

This marks Anna’s first child, but her hubby Stephen has two children from previous relationships. I can’t wait to see what this kid ends up looking like, and most importantly, whether or not it will get Anna’s signature gap. I can see it now: a crazy little baby running around in that sick Alexander McQueen number she wore to the Emmys a few years back. I wonder if OshKosh B’Gosh makes a baby-sized version.

Well, that’s all, folks. Congratulations to the happy couple. If you want more Stephen and Anna, click through the gallery above for their best red carpet moments!