33 Very Chic Ways to Decorate with Tropical Wallpaper

Few things have excited me more than the moment tropical print clothing entered the 2018 zeitgeist. To me, tropical prints embody the best of fashion: They’re completely fun and a little bit ugly—a perfect candidate for a sartorial upgrade.
Though I could wax poetic about the beauty of tropical prints for hours, I’m not the only one with a tropical print obsession. Our friends at Pinterest let us know social media users are saving photos of tropical print clothing 182 percent more frequently this year than the were last year.
Interestingly, this minor obsession has crept into other realms, as well. Pinners are saving photos of tropical print wallpaper 46 percent more frequently than they were last year.
I think it’s time we accept the obvious: This is tropical print’s world now—we’re just living in it.
I’ll admit, I knew little about tropical wallpaper before I was tipped off to this news. But now that I have been (have subsequently spent a full three hours digging myself into and out of a tropical wallpaper rabbit hole), I’m completely on board.
I feel like wallpaper’s gone a bit out of fashion these days, what with our focus on minimalist decor. But there’s really no easier way to brighten up a space than with a little statement wallpaper.
And before you write tropical prints off as “tacky,” “loud” or “inappropriate for the home,” flip through our slideshow. In just 33 photos (who knows—maybe even fewer) we’ll convince you tropical wallpapers can be completely elegant—it’s just a matter of finding the right one for your space.
A graphic-meets-organic print, like the one pictured here, offers an edgier, more elegant way into the tropical wallpaper trend.
Wall&decò.
Not into tight, repetitive patterns? Go for a wallpaper that features on statement leaf, instead. (Then, cluster your favorite smaller pieces of decor around it.)
Perfect Homes Improvement.
Pair your busy wallpaper with minimalist pieces—white books, black accessories and simple art.
Tropical wall mural, $8 at Etsy
Etsy/Think Noir Wallpaper.
The perfect backdrop for any bedroom, especially if your bedding is solid white.
Rio pink tropical wallpaper, $3.25/ft at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
Stray from the go-to green palette and choose something more neutral—like this navy Etsy wallpaper—instead.
Tropical palm leaf wallpaper, $34 at Etsy
Etsy/Patterns Coloray.
Nothing looks better behind a bar cart than a wall covered in a vibrant tropical print.
See more of the home here.
Kyle Born.
Whereas bright tropical wallpapers feel eye-catching, darker color palettes feel almost sultry—a great addition to any cozy corner in your home.
Dark tropical leaf wallpaper, $30 at Etsy
Etsy/Tapet Show.
An excellent way to dress up an otherwise drab space. (And seriously, can you think of anything more typically drab than a laundry room? Didn't think so.)
See more of the home here.
SF Girl by Bay.
Stock up on art in shades that complement your bold tropical wallpaper.
Mixed tropical leaves wallpaper, $3.25/ft at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
Into tropical prints but not tropical palettes? Choose a wallpaper like the one pictured here; it washes out the greens and blues and focuses on saturating the warmer colors—leaving you in a perfectly pink paradise.
Bright tropical wallpaper, $8 at Etsy
Etsy/Think Noir Wallpaper.
Tropical wallpaper is sure to brighten up a bathroom. And I mean, how else were you gonna decorate it?
MyDomaine/Justin Coit.
If your tropical wallpaper is a little more understated—like this one, full of navies, greens and salmons—try experimenting with statement furniture.
Bramble tropical bush wallpaper, $42 at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
Just because you've covered your walls in plants doesn't mean you can't cover your tables in them, too.
Subtle tropical wallpaper, $8 at Etsy
Etsy/Think Noir Wallpaper.
The juxtaposition of dark tropical walls and bright wooden furniture is so stunning I can't make myself look away.
Ronald Zijlstra.
When your tropical wallpaper's as warm as this one, you can't go wrong with gold decor. (Come to think of it, can you ever go wrong with gold decor?)
Cody Guilfoyle.
Brighten up your breakfast nook by keeping it mostly white—with a few strategically places botanical accents.
Wldrnessa.
Hats hanging on a wall? Cute. Hats hanging on a tropical wall? Way cuter.
Monstera and Cyca leaves wallpaper, $38 at Etsy
Etsy/Wallflora Shop.
Match your plants to your wallpaper. Because honestly, why not?
Flamingo Wallpaper, $76 at Etsy
Etsy/Bloomsy Wallpapers.
If you're putting tropical wallpaper in a home office, opt for a cooler, more muted color palette (like the one pictured here). It'll keep you from getting distracted every time you go to get some work done.
Rio blue and green tropical wallpaper, $42 at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
If your wallpaper's particularly busy, be sure to balance it out with more neutral accessories, like the white marble and rose gold pieces pictured here.
Tropical watercolor leaves wallpaper, $38 at Etsy
Etsy/Wallflora Shop.
When you're sticking with bamboo-colored furniture and white bedding, you can take your wallpaper in practically any direction.
Etsy/Think Imprint.
Spaced out palm leaves (like the ones on this wall mural) keep a space feeling open—even when it's adorned with wallpaper.
Spindle tropical palm wall mural, $42 at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
Don't let your printed wallpaper scare you from filling your home with bold decor. Just look at how masterfully this decorator paired her two-tone wallpaper with a millennial pink couch.
@glitterguide/Instagram.
Again, tropical wallpaper and a beautifully assembled bar cart is a hard combo to say no to.
See more of the home here.
Jessica Isaac/EHD.
Can't you just imagine putting this up in your kitchen?
Green watercolor Monstera and palm leaf wallpaper, $38 at Etsy
Etsy/Boho Walls.
A more graphic approach to the tropical wallpaper trend.
Happy Wall.
Nothing says "I'm cool" like printed wallpaper, an accessory ladder and a huge cactus. (But seriously, the plant on plant thing? Very cute.)
Exotic leaves wallpaper, $76 at Etsy
Etsy/Bloomsy Wallpapers.
This gray furniture blends perfectly with the deep greens in the wallpaper.
Botanical wallpaper, $30 at Etsy
Etsy/Tapet Show.
All white furniture is practically begging to be put in a room covered in personally-filled wallpaper.
Exotic leaves wallpaper, $22 at Etsy
Etsy/Moons and Flowers.
Any decorator who loves a good graphic print will appreciate this contemporary spin on tropical wallpape.r
Utopia blue tropical wallpaper, $3.25/ft at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
An easy way to turn a tiny hall corner into a straight-up statement wall.
Watercolor palm leaves wallpaper, $65 at Etsy
Etsy/Love Coloray.
Bigger leaves, like the ones pictured here, keep your wall feeling full—but completely uncluttered.
Mixed tropical leaves wallpaper, $42 at Murals Wallpaper
Murals Wallpaper.
Pink, green, gray and white—a can't-go-wrong color combo.
Fern leaves wallpaper, $38 at Etsy
Etsy/Boho Walls.