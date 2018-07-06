StyleCaster
37 Pieces of Clothing That Will Convince You Tropical Prints Can Be Chic

37 Pieces of Clothing That Will Convince You Tropical Prints Can Be Chic

Lindsey Lanquist
37 Pieces of Clothing That Will Convince You Tropical Prints Can Be Chic
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Tropical prints, which have historically been reserved for touristy dads and frat bros who can’t be bothered to assemble real outfits, aren’t the kind of thing one might immediately deem stylish. Charming? Sure. Cute? Maybe, in a dad kind of way. But chic? Probably not.

The thing is, tropical prints are chic. According to Pinterest, social media users are pinning “tropical prints” to their digital vision boards 182 percent more frequently than they were last year. Style-conscious people are wearing tropical prints to fashion shows. Brands are filling their stores with tropical print clothing—and tropical print-inspired accessories.

What is going on? The short answer: Tropical prints embody the best of fashion.

MORE: How to Wear Tropical Prints Without Looking Like a Dad on Vacation

The fun of fashion lies not in shopping sprees or summer sales (though those things are undeniably wonderful). The real fun of fashion lies in taking something unexpected and elevating it—turning a kitschy, ugly, or underrated thing into must-have item, through the simple practice of sartorial creativity.

Think about it. There’s nothing inherently pretty about tiny sunglasses, straw bags, or the color orange. But when we have fun with them—when we experiment with different looks, color combinations, and outfits—these things become a hell of a lot cooler.

Through fashion, we can liberate these things from their cultural constraints; they can stop being the accessory that looks like it belongs on your American Girl doll, the bag that you can only reasonably carry to the beach, or the color that you should only wear during the month of October. Instead, they can become another resource in your fashion arsenal—another way to express yourself on any given day.

MORE: Summer’s Kitschiest Earrings Will Make You Want to Play Dress-up

Much like summer’s other surprising trends, tropical prints aren’t supposed to be cute. But with a little imagination, they can quickly become that way.

Here, 37 tropical print clothing items and accessories that you can shop right now. And hey—even if you’re not ready to commit to this out-of-the-box trend just yet, you can still flip through the slideshow to get a glimpse at what tropical print items are out there. Who knows? You might walk away from this story ready to think up the next unexpected trend to pervade the style universe.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 37
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Urban Renewal Hawaiian Tie-Front Top, $49
Urban Renewal Hawaiian Tie-Front Top, $49

From the tropical print to the tie-front, everything about this top says "summer 2018."

Urban Renewal Hawaiian Tie-Front Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Herschel Chapter Carry-On Travel Kit, $25
Herschel Chapter Carry-On Travel Kit, $25

A practical (and cute!) addition to any festival look.

Herschel Chapter Carry-On Travel Kit, $25 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami, $165
Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami, $165

This crop top would look great with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants—and even better with the printed pants in its matching set.

Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami, $165 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | House of Harlow 1960 Mona Pant, $76
House of Harlow 1960 Mona Pant, $76

A bold printed pant might just be the coolest way to wear this trend.

House of Harlow 1960 Mona Pant, $76 at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Gorjana Palm Profile Hoops, $65
Gorjana Palm Profile Hoops, $65

A fun spin on the classic hoop earring.

Gorjana Palm Profile Hoops, $65 at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Maxi Dress, $58
Tropical Maxi Dress, $58

The colors in this maxi dress are so damn pretty.

Tropical Maxi Dress, $58 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Stella McCartney Silk Crêpe de Chine Pants, $206
Stella McCartney Silk Crêpe de Chine Pants, $206

These pants are equal parts comfy and cute.

Stella McCartney Silk Crêpe de Chine Pants, $206 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Sol Angeles Jungle Crew Tee, $57
Sol Angeles Jungle Crew Tee, $57

A unique approach to the tropical print trend? A washed-out tee.

Sol Angeles Jungle Crew Tee, $57 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Apres Beach Jumpsuit, $450
Apres Beach Jumpsuit, $450

Can't you just imagine yourself walking along the sand in this breezy jumpsuit?

Apres Beach Jumpsuit, $450 at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $40
Tropical Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $40

If you're not into the muted color palette, don't fret. These stylish slip-ons come in punchier shades of jet black, hot pink, and bright aqua.

Tropical Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $40 at Free People.

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Palm Leaf One-Piece, $22
Palm Leaf One-Piece, $22

This one-piece has officially convinced me that I need a long-sleeve swimsuit.

Palm Leaf One-Piece, $22 at DressLily.

Photo: DressLily.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Diane von Furstenberg High Neck Blouse, $107
Diane von Furstenberg High Neck Blouse, $107

Leave it to DVF to create the perfect tropical print blouse.

Diane von Furstenberg High Neck Blouse, $107 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Floral Print Jumpsuit, $30
Floral Print Jumpsuit, $30

This jumpsuit's neutral olive color offers a subtler way to approach one of summer's boldest trends.

Floral Print Jumpsuit, $30 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Embroidered Paradise Clutch, $55
Embroidered Paradise Clutch, $55

The only clutch you need this summer is one with an embroidered parrot on it.

Embroidered Paradise Clutch, $55 at & Other Stories.

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Orla Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $59
Orla Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $59

This maxi skirt would look just as great at the pool as it would at a bar on a night out.

Orla Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Fashion Union Wrap Dress, $34
Fashion Union Wrap Dress, $34

The only thing better than a tropical print dress during the summer? A tropical print wrap dress during the summer.

Fashion Union Wrap Dress, $34 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Whit Mary Top, $178
Whit Mary Top, $178

A truly elegant approach to the tropical print movement. (Plus, it's more than $100 off on Shopbop right now.)

Whit Mary Top, $178 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Bird Jacquard Slip-Ons, $99
Tropical Bird Jacquard Slip-Ons, $99

These printed mules will dress up any look you throw together.

Tropical Bird Jacquard Slip-Ons, $99 at & Other Stories.

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | A Peace Treaty Cayo Cover-Up, $88
A Peace Treaty Cayo Cover-Up, $88

It's bandeau season, y'all.

A Peace Treaty Cayo Cover-Up, $88 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $33
Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $33

Who can resist anything off-the-shoulder during the summer?

Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $33 at LunaNora.

Photo: LunaNora.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | PatBO Mini Cover-Up Dress, $198
PatBO Mini Cover-Up Dress, $198

This mini is marketed as a cover-up, but it's cute enough to wear anywhere.

PatBO Mini Cover-Up Dress, $198 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Zimmermann Maxi Dress, $550
Zimmermann Maxi Dress, $550

Unsurprisingly, this Zimmermann piece is summer maxi dress goals.

Zimmermann Maxi Dress, $550 at Net-a-Porter.

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Slip Dress, $29
Tropical Slip Dress, $29

I just love how rich this printed dress's color palette is.

Tropical Slip Dress, $29 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Marissa Webb Ashten Print Top, $173
Marissa Webb Ashten Print Top, $173

This strapless top is anything but kitschy.

Marissa Webb Ashten Print Top, $173 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Paradise Cove Dangle Earring, $22
Paradise Cove Dangle Earring, $22

These earrings offer a way to nod to the tropical trend without buying anything printed.

Paradise Cove Dangle Earring, $22 at Tobi.

Photo: Tobi.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Print Matching Set, $16
Tropical Print Matching Set, $16

I'm a sucker for a matching set—especially during the summer.

Tropical Print Co-ord, $16 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Print High-Slit Dress, $24
Tropical Print High-Slit Dress, $24

From its rich colors to its sexy cut, I'm pretty sure this dress would look amazing on anyone.

Tropical Print High-Slit Dress, $24 at DressLily.

Photo: DressLily.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Print Dress, $65
Tropical Print Dress, $65

The watercolor pink makes this dress even more vibrant than it already is.

Tropical Print Dress, $65 at & Other Stories.

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | One Clothing Tie-Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $33
One Clothing Tie-Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $33

Because everyone needs a culotte jumpsuit.

One Clothing Tie-Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $33 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Twist Headband, $18
Tropical Twist Headband, $18

Stay on-trend while keeping the hair out of your face.

Tropical Twist Headband, $18 at Anthropologie.

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Honey Punch Tie-Front Top, $38
Honey Punch Tie-Front Top, $38

I can already imagine myself wearing this with wide-leg jeans.

Honey Punch Tie-Front Top, $38 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $38
Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $38

Tropical prints don't have to mean color (if you don't want them to).

Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $38 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Leaf Cover-Up Skirt, $25
Tropical Leaf Cover-Up Skirt, $25

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with punchy colors like bubblegum pink and royal blue.

Tropical Leaf Cover-Up Skirt, $25 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Print Tea Dress, $31
Tropical Print Tea Dress, $31

A midi dress that won't overheat you in the hot summer sun. (Thank god for cut-outs.)

Tropical Print Tea Dress, $31 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Tropical Floral Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25
Tropical Floral Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25

The ruffled sleeves add an extra level of fun to this already-fun top.

Tropical Floral Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Cali Button-Down Mini Dress, $40
Cali Button-Down Mini Dress, $40

For the shopper who wants a vintage-looking tropical print dress, but can't find one in any thrift stores.

Cali Button-Down Mini Dress, $40 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 37 Pieces of Tropical Print Clothing Your Summer Wardrobe Needs | Oversized Tote in Tropical Pineapple Print, $40
Oversized Tote in Tropical Pineapple Print, $40

A catch-all for the myriad things you're always carrying around.

Oversized Tote in Tropical Pineapple Print, $40 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.

