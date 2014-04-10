StyleCaster
17 Totally Rad Tropical Prints to Buy Now

StyleCaster

Sarah Barnes
by
Somewhere between outdated beach house upholstery and Florida retirees, bold tropical prints got a bad rap, but thanks to designers like Prada, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs, Hawaiian shirts and all things botantical are having a stylish moment in the sun.

Whether you keep the rest of your outfit neutral and add one tropical piece, or go for it with gusto and rock a head-to-toe palm tree ensemble, these bright, kitschy, tropical items are a seriously cool way to step up your spring style game. Click through and shop 17 pieces we’re loving now!

Blu Pepper Palm Print Kimono, $43.99; at Tilly's

Palm Sweat, $58; at Topshop

Palm Print Playsuit, $64; at Topshop

Palm Tree Pring Sarong Trousers, $59.90; at Zara

Kenzo Palm Tree Print Sneakers, $220; at Net-A-Porter

Printed Jersey Top, $320; at Moda Operandi

Kenzo Palm Tree Print Pouch, $180; at Net-A-Porter

Vintage Bomber Jacket, $141.11; at ASOS

Molly Blazer, $344.99; at Madewell

Tropical Print Backpack, $24.80; at Forever 21

Pencil Skirt, $37.63; at ASOS

Tropical Goddess Dolphin Shorts, $11.80; at Forever 21

Palm Paradise Romper, $348; at Nanette Lepore

Wildfox Pastel Palms V-Neck Sweater, $108; at Nordstrom

Black and White Hawaiian Print Shirt, $50; at River Island

Racer Back Mirror Dress, $127; at Line & Dot

Palm Tree Crop Tee, $15; at Nasty Gal

