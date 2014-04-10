17 Totally Rad Tropical Prints to Buy Now

Somewhere between outdated beach house upholstery and Florida retirees, bold tropical prints got a bad rap, but thanks to designers like Prada, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs, Hawaiian shirts and all things botantical are having a stylish moment in the sun.

Whether you keep the rest of your outfit neutral and add one tropical piece, or go for it with gusto and rock a head-to-toe palm tree ensemble, these bright, kitschy, tropical items are a seriously cool way to step up your spring style game. Click through and shop 17 pieces we’re loving now!