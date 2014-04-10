17 Totally Rad Tropical Prints to Buy Now

Somewhere between outdated beach house upholstery and Florida retirees, bold tropical prints got a bad rap, but thanks to designers like Prada, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs, Hawaiian shirts and all things botantical are having a stylish moment in the sun.
MORE: Will Prada’s New ‘Double’ Tote Become This Spring’s ‘It’ Bag?
Whether you keep the rest of your outfit neutral and add one tropical piece, or go for it with gusto and rock a head-to-toe palm tree ensemble, these bright, kitschy, tropical items are a seriously cool way to step up your spring style game. Click through and shop 17 pieces we’re loving now!
MORE: A Site to See: ShopTrotter Helps You Plan Your Next Vacation