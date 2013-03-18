Want: A Ready-For-Spring Slouchy Blazer With A Punchy Tropical Print

What: A casual boyfriend-fit blazer featuring three-quarter sleeves and a striking all-over tropical print.

Why: We’re all about the big, bold prints for spring, and this colorful option by cool young label Whit spruces up a typical boyfriend-style blazer with its abstract Hawaiian print. It’s a bit of a splurge, yes, but the cheery print goes with anything—from blue, white, and black jeans, to a variety of shorts, dresses, and skirts.

How: Since the blazer is already a showstopper, keep the rest of your look fairly minimal. We recommend pairing it with your favorite white tee, a pair of ankle-length skinny jeans and some leather oxfords for a day at work. Throw it over a black mini dress and add a small strap-across bag for something a tad dressier.

Whit Molly Blazer, $428; at Madewell