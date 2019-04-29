53 Tropical Print Pieces to Shop While You Dream of Beachier Days

Scroll To See More Images

In 2018, a contentious movement emerged within the fashion sphere: Tropical print clothes were deemed veritably trendy, leaving many shocked, confused and appalled. How could tropical prints—a pattern once exclusively reserved for frat bros and dads on vacation—possibly be worthy of the hippest influencer in your Instagram feed? Well folks, gird your loins, because 2018’s tropical print trend has endured well into 2019—and tropical print clothes are all up in your favorite retailers right now.

Though many decried the return of the tropical print, I celebrated it. Because as far as this fashion editor is concerned, clothing is a realm where play should be encouraged. If our outfits are, truly, extensions of ourselves, should they not be as colorful, as vibrant, as textured and interesting and genuinely fun as we are? All-black-everything is an undeniably chic uniform, but I’ve always favored structural strangeness, mismatched prints and saturated shades over homogeneity.

Tropical prints, as inherently tacky as they are, force us all to acknowledge the banality we’ve been so apt to embrace in our wardrobes—the number of ensembles we’ve inherited from others. Tropical prints are so bold, so bright, so often (let’s be real) ugly, that they’re hard to style. They’re laced with challenge: How are you going to make me look cute? To integrate me into your wardrobe? To make it look like you should be wearing me? These questions force us to return to the sartorial strengths inherent to each of us; the fan of color can pump up the tonal volume, the small-print fiend can offer a subtle take on the trend, the maximalist can opt for a tropical-print-on-tropical-print look so seamless it might inspire a jaw or two to drop.

Tropical print clothes want you to drop your style-based preconceptions and focus on who you are, what you want, how you like to have fun. They’re an invitation to get a little weird for a second—which is something we could all stand to do a little more of, sometimes.

1. Privacy Please x Revolve Lehunt Dress, $66 at Revolve

The perfect night-out dress for your next vacation.

2. Fruity Tropical Print Frill Beach Romper, $23 at ASOS

Fit for the pool, the beach or everyday wear.

3. Le Superbe Future Ex BF Top, $345 at Revolve

A distinct take on the tropical print trend—because the movement’s about embracing things your way.

4. Liquorish Bardot Maxi Dress, $56 at ASOS

Maxi dresses are always a good idea, and printed ones offer an additional dose of fun.

5. Tropical Cropped Cami, $5.99 at Forever 21

A tropical print top fit for a night out—because really, why limit yourself?

6. Diane von Furstenberg High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pant, $133 at Revolve

I won’t even try to hide it: I’m a sucker for any kind of statement pants. Excuse me while I stock up on them in droves.

7. Boohoo Tropical Print Wrap Dress, $10.50 at ASOS

Literally your dad’s favorite tropical print shirt, rendered in dress form.

8. Tropical Print Shirt, $55 at & Other Stories

A tropical print shirt that doesn’t skew terribly tourist-y.

9. L*SPACE Pareo, $68 at Revolve

A swimsuit cover-up that’s as fun as it is on-trend.

10. ASTR the Label Heidi Dress, $51 at Revolve

Introducing: your new favorite summer party dress.

11. Beach Riot x Revolve Bali Top, $80 at Revolve

A tropical print matching set to end all tropical print matching sets. (I can’t be the only one who’s downright obsessed with this two-piece, right?)

12. L*SPACE Rebel Top, $88 at Revolve

Because of course swimsuits have gotten the tropical print treatment.

13. Lovers + Friends Island Dress, $103 at Revolve

Almost more floral than tropical.

14. Father’s Daughter Amber Island Shirt, $65 at Revolve

Traditional ways into the trend are very much on the menu.

15. Tropical Leaf Print Two-Piece, $23 at ASOS

So cute and comfy you might be tempted to wear it 24/7.

16. Lille Printed Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Sort of subtle. Sort of.

17. Low Back-Tie Swimsuit, $28 at & Other Stories

If it was cute enough for you at age 6, it’s cute enough for you now.

18. Tropical Jacquard Midi Skirt, $53 at ASOS

Hell yeah tropical prints can be work-appropriate.

19. Boohoo Tropical Print Romper, $18 at ASOS

A romper that might just inspire you to book your next vacation.

20. Tropical Leaf Crop Top, $25 at Forever 21

Sure to play well with your favorite shorts, breezy pants or basically any other bottom in your closet.

21. Tropical Print Boiler Romper, $60 at ASOS

Your dad’s go-to tropical print shirt, turned into a romper.

22. Beach Riot x Revolve Owen Jumpsuit, $126 at Revolve

A veritably edgy tropical print for the veritably edgy shopper.

23. Wednesday’s Girl Tropical Print Bardot Romper, $14 at ASOS

The smocked trend met the tropical print trend, fell in love—and produced this adorable romper.

24. Warehouse Tropical Print Cami Bikini Top, $32 at ASOS

For the shopper who’d prefer to make a subtler nod to the trend.

25. Tropical Print Dress, $65 at & Other Stories

This vintage-looking mini makes it onto my wishlist every time & Other Stories brings it back in stock.

26. Crepe Tropical Print Surplice Jumpsuit, $16.99 at Forever 21

Proof all-over tropical prints don’t have to skew over-the-top.

27. Tropical Floral Print Top, $17.90 at Forever 21

The ’90s kid’s take on the tropical print trend.

28. Paradised Boyfriend Shirtdress, $98 at Revolve

Almost the same thing as wearing your boyfriend’s tropical print shirt as a dress—except you won’t get swallowed in excess fabric.

29. Missguided Tropical Crop Top, $11.50 at ASOS

A crop top that can take you from the beach to the bar—and back.

30. Tropical Print Pajama Trousers, $24 at Topshop

Pajamas? Power suit? I’m not sure, but I know I’m here for it.

31. LPA Pinched Wrap Dress, $38 at Revolve

It was only a matter of time before our collective obsession with satin made its way to the tropical print sector.

32. FP One Aloha Wide-Leg Pants, $128 at Free People

I told you—I can’t resist a statement pant. Instant bold style and comfort, at the same! damn! time!

33. Tropical Print T-Shirt, $39 at & Other Stories

In case your more of a tee person than a top person.

34. Woven Tie-Front Maxi Beach Dress, $16.50 at ASOS

A maxi that could take you anywhere—the pool, brunch, date night, anywhere.

35. Superdown Juliette Smocked Crop Top, $42 at Revolve

How to make a tropical print top even more fun than it already is: Add puffy sleeves. And smocked detailing. And ruffles.

36. Majorelle Prince Dress, $61 at Revolve

OK, if I’m buying any tropical print dress for my next vacation, it’ll be this subtly vintage-feeling one.

37. Equipment Paulette Top, $174 at Revolve

Because you shouldn’t have to rob the men’s section every time you want a tropical print button-down.

38. Tropicana One-Piece Swimsuit, $90 at Free People

Practically begging to star in your next Instagram.

39. Beach Riot x Revolve Sunny Top, $121 at Revolve

The lowest-maintenance swimsuit cover-up on offer right now.

40. Privacy Please Ozark Dress, $64 at Revolve

The endlessly trendy ’90s slip dress, infused with tropical print fun.

41. Rails Thea Button-Up, $93 at Revolve

So cute you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it everywhere.

42. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Dawn Dress, $95 at Revolve

Veritably chic—and sexy. Who would’ve thought?

43. Leaf Print Cutout Dress, $22.90 at Forever 21

Buying this one with the matching statement hoops.

44. Michael Stars Palm Fronds Ruana, $54 at Revolve

In case you prefer a drapey kimono to an oversized button-down.

45. Y.A.S. Tropical Wrap Maxi Dress, $95 at ASOS

Fit for any spring/summer wedding on your calendar this year.

46. Superdown Eliana Cutout Romper, $62 at Revolve

Your new favorite going-out ensemble. Maybe? Possibly?

47. Le Superbe Desmond Robe Dress, $545 at Revolve

It was really only a matter of time before tropical prints made their way to robes, too.

48. Cotton Shirtdress, $58 at & Other Stories

Another tropical print shirtdress that’ll actually fit you right.

49. Honey Punch Tie-Front Two Piece, $15 at ASOS

A not-so-average tropical print—but one that’s veritably bold.

50. Spell & The Gypsy Collective Nightingale Tie Top, $58 at Revolve

A tie top that’ll play just as well with your favorite mom jeans as it will with its matching maxi.

51. Beach Riot x Revolve Avery Pant, $99 at Revolve

OK, I’ll admit it—I probably have a tropical print pants problem.

52. Mahalo Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

A top that’ll take you from day to night every weekend this season.

53. Beach Riot x Revolve Palm Sarong Cover-Up, $60 at Revolve

Because tropical prints second most obvious application (behind tropical print dad shirts, of course) is in sarongs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.