StyleCaster
Share

Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone who knows me well will not be surprised to hear that tropical jewelry sits at the intersection of everything I love about fashion. The tropical print revival has long been one of my favorite trends, as its roots in “ugly” fashion run deep. Call me ascetic, but few things sound more fun than digging up some fascinating, by-all-contemporary-definitions ugly piece of clothing and rendering it trendy, chic, covetable. Nothing—not even a shirt embraced only by frat bros and dads on vacation—can trump creative styling. Tropical prints are fun, and unexpected, and challenging. And statement jewelry is delightfully campy no matter what form it’s taking. 2019’s tropical jewelry trend, then, is a marriage of two lovely, lovely things.

Summer 2019 has, by all measures, really only just begun—but it’s already seen an array of statement jewelry trends enter the zeitgeist. Fruit jewelry has shown us our taste buds and our taste in clothing have more in common than we’d think. Last year’s shell jewelry trend is back and perhaps even more eye-catching than ever. And the somewhat recent friendship bracelet trend has reminded us all of the importance of wearing our hearts on our sleeves (or really, on our wrists). Tropical jewelry is joining a vast and varied cast of statement-making players—all of which are sitting idly by on digital shelves, just waiting to add a healthy dose of personality (and a trendy dose of camp) to your accessories arsenal.

Though some of this season’s other jewelry trends are limited in terms of form (friendship bracelets, for instance), tropical jewelry spans genres. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a necklace person, or an earrings person, or a whatever person—you’re sure to find a trendy piece that’ll work for you (though it bears mentioning that tropical earrings are particularly abundant). So what are you waiting for? I’m serving you a veritable plethora of ways to keep your love of the tropics close to heart and mind at all times—all you have to do is scroll down.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

1. Orelia Resin Leaf Statement Earrings, $24 at ASOS

It was really only a matter of time before our resin earrings obsession and our tropical print obsession collided.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

2. Coral Collar Necklace, $35 at Topshop

Elegant enough to wear with your favorite LBD.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

3. Gold-Tone Palm Tree Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Go full maximalist and wear these with your favorite tropical print button-down.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

4. Floral Seashell Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Sure to play well with even your most delicate maxi.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

5. Mercedes Salazar Tropical Bird Earrings, $238 at Shopbop

Throw these on with your favorite tee-and-jeans combo—because juxtapositions like that are magical.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

6. Jennifer Behr Big Flower Earrings, $260 at Farfetch

The wedding season statement accessory you didn’t know you needed.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

7. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

Bejeweled. Toucans. (Need I really say more?)

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

8. Mercedes Salazar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $118 at Farfetch

Sparkles and texture are a match made in sartorial heaven.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

9. BaubleBar Capri Drop Earrings, $48 at Shopbop

Starfish are tropical without feeling too on-the-nose.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

10. Lizzie Fortunato Neon Reef Charm Necklace, $250 at Shopbop

Because “tropical” doesn’t have to mean “maximalist.”

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

11. Mercedes Salazar Hibiscus Rosa Earrings, $338 at Shopbop

Fringe-covered tropical earrings offer you the chance to take advantage of two summer trends at once.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

12. Lobster Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Lobsters are tropical—right?

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

13. Turtle Collar, $35 at Topshop

More bejeweled animals, please.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

14. Sparkly Flamingo Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

Ask, and you shall receive. (Now, even more bejeweled animals, please!!)

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

15. 14K Scallop Shell Necklace, $698 at Free People

A shell necklace that bridges the gap between two of summer’s beachiest trends.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

16. Palm Leaf Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

Another pair of palm leaf resin drop earrings—because you deserve options.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

17. Star Fish Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

All-beaded-everything, please.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

18. Lobster Cutout Earrings, $7.90 at Forever 21

A lower-key way to add a dose of seaside fun to your look.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

19. Ingie Paris Leaf and Pear Necklace, $404 at Farfetch

Undoubtedly the most glamorous take on this trend.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

20. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Bird Earrings, $223 at Farfetch

Shoulder duster earrings are fun. Shoulder duster earrings with tropical birds on them are even more fun.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

21. Mignonne Gavigan Embroidered Monstera Leaf Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

Baby leaves, because subtle statements are good, too.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

22. Palm Tree Pendant Drop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

Wouldn’t have thought the aughts revival and the tropical trend needed to be combined, but I don’t hate the result.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

23. Mercedes Salazar Tropical Bird Earrings, $238 at Shopbop

Earrings that basically double as art.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

24. Coral Drop Earrings, $26 at Topshop

Proof “tropical” and “edgy” are far from mutually exclusive.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

25. Orelia Gold-Plated Palm Tag Necklace, $24 at ASOS

Tropical jewelry even the minimalists in your life can get behind.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

26. Threaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Earrings so metallic (and frankly, large) you could probably check your reflection in them.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

27. BaubleBar Lobster Drop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

OK, this settles it—lobsters are having a serious moment.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

28. Mercedes Salazar Leaf Drop Earrings, $208 at Farfetch

Not so on-the-nose.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

29. Turtle Drop Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Absolutely adorable.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

30. Reliquia Starfish Earrings, $70 at Shopbop

If the tropical trend ever passes, you can just pretend these are regular stars.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

31. BaubleBar Parrot Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Did you know there were so many ways to do tropical bird earrings? Because I certainly didn’t.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

32. Twist Chain Coral Pendant, $22 at Topshop

A tropical necklace you could definitely wear out.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

33. BaubleBar Starfish Post Earrings, $36 at Anthropologie

Delicate and delightful.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

34. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Butterfly Earrings, $338 at Shopbop

That bug looks a little more “bee” than “butterfly” to me, but I’m into these massive baubles either way.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

35. Pave Crab Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because lobsters aren’t the only shellfish trending right now.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

36. True Decadence Crystal Starfish Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

What beachy dreams are made of.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

37. Mercedes Salazar Volador Purpura Fringe Drop Earrings, $292 at Farfetch

Again, getting major bee vibes from these, but I’m here for it.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

38. Alessandra Rich Seahorse Crystal Earrings, $201 at Farfetch

Love a bejeweled seahorse. Even when its eyes are bright red (??).

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

39. Aurelie Bidermann Grigri Bracelet, $300 at Shopbop

Sleek, delicate elegance.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

40. Beaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

The stuff arts and crafts class dreams are made of.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

41. Jennifer Behr Wild Rose Stuf Earrings, $136 at Farfetch

Tropical flower earrings are so endlessly pretty you could probably fill your entire fancy jewelry rotation with them.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

42. Coconut Tree Pendant Necklace, $3.92 at Forever 21

They even gave the palm tree coconuts.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

43. Liars & Lovers Resin Coral Statement Earrings, $23 at ASOS

These eye-catching drop earrings are sure to play well with anything in your closet.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

44. Palm Tree Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

In case you prefer your palm trees with a side of artsy.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

45. Oscar de la Renta Bischoff Leaf Earrings, $250 at Farfetch

Less literal. Still wonderful.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

46. Tropic Stud Earrings Set, $4.90 at Forever 21

In case you can’t figure out where to begin.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

47. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Palm Oversized Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

Because everything is prettier in pink.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

48. Palm Tree and Parrot Stud Earring Set, $7.90 at Forever 21

Smaller than your average statement earring—without sacrificing any kitsch.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

49. Coral Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Go all out and wear these with one of the coral necklaces on this list.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

50. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Cultured Pearl Earrings, $200 at Shopbop

Not totally sure what’s involved in these earrings, but they have the word “tropical” in the name, so.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

51. Aurelie Bidermann Grigri Earrings, $230 at Shopbop

Because drop earrings aren’t the only way to do it.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

52. Silvia Gnecchi Octopus Earrings, $11 at Farfetch

I’d call these more octopus-inspired than anything.

STYLECASTER | Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

53. Palm Tree Stud Earrings, $5.90 at Forever 21

Omg. Pearl coconuts. A delightful treat I never knew I needed.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share