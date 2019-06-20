Your Love of All Things Tropical Can Officially Extend into the Jewelry Sphere

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone who knows me well will not be surprised to hear that tropical jewelry sits at the intersection of everything I love about fashion. The tropical print revival has long been one of my favorite trends, as its roots in “ugly” fashion run deep. Call me ascetic, but few things sound more fun than digging up some fascinating, by-all-contemporary-definitions ugly piece of clothing and rendering it trendy, chic, covetable. Nothing—not even a shirt embraced only by frat bros and dads on vacation—can trump creative styling. Tropical prints are fun, and unexpected, and challenging. And statement jewelry is delightfully campy no matter what form it’s taking. 2019’s tropical jewelry trend, then, is a marriage of two lovely, lovely things.

Summer 2019 has, by all measures, really only just begun—but it’s already seen an array of statement jewelry trends enter the zeitgeist. Fruit jewelry has shown us our taste buds and our taste in clothing have more in common than we’d think. Last year’s shell jewelry trend is back and perhaps even more eye-catching than ever. And the somewhat recent friendship bracelet trend has reminded us all of the importance of wearing our hearts on our sleeves (or really, on our wrists). Tropical jewelry is joining a vast and varied cast of statement-making players—all of which are sitting idly by on digital shelves, just waiting to add a healthy dose of personality (and a trendy dose of camp) to your accessories arsenal.

Though some of this season’s other jewelry trends are limited in terms of form (friendship bracelets, for instance), tropical jewelry spans genres. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a necklace person, or an earrings person, or a whatever person—you’re sure to find a trendy piece that’ll work for you (though it bears mentioning that tropical earrings are particularly abundant). So what are you waiting for? I’m serving you a veritable plethora of ways to keep your love of the tropics close to heart and mind at all times—all you have to do is scroll down.

1. Orelia Resin Leaf Statement Earrings, $24 at ASOS

It was really only a matter of time before our resin earrings obsession and our tropical print obsession collided.

2. Coral Collar Necklace, $35 at Topshop

Elegant enough to wear with your favorite LBD.

3. Gold-Tone Palm Tree Earrings, $13 at ASOS

Go full maximalist and wear these with your favorite tropical print button-down.

4. Floral Seashell Earrings, $19.90 at Zara

Sure to play well with even your most delicate maxi.

5. Mercedes Salazar Tropical Bird Earrings, $238 at Shopbop

Throw these on with your favorite tee-and-jeans combo—because juxtapositions like that are magical.

6. Jennifer Behr Big Flower Earrings, $260 at Farfetch

The wedding season statement accessory you didn’t know you needed.

7. Jeweled Toucan Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

Bejeweled. Toucans. (Need I really say more?)

8. Mercedes Salazar Pineapple Drop Earrings, $118 at Farfetch

Sparkles and texture are a match made in sartorial heaven.

9. BaubleBar Capri Drop Earrings, $48 at Shopbop

Starfish are tropical without feeling too on-the-nose.

10. Lizzie Fortunato Neon Reef Charm Necklace, $250 at Shopbop

Because “tropical” doesn’t have to mean “maximalist.”

11. Mercedes Salazar Hibiscus Rosa Earrings, $338 at Shopbop

Fringe-covered tropical earrings offer you the chance to take advantage of two summer trends at once.

12. Lobster Drop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Lobsters are tropical—right?

13. Turtle Collar, $35 at Topshop

More bejeweled animals, please.

14. Sparkly Flamingo Earrings, $25.90 at Zara

Ask, and you shall receive. (Now, even more bejeweled animals, please!!)

15. 14K Scallop Shell Necklace, $698 at Free People

A shell necklace that bridges the gap between two of summer’s beachiest trends.

16. Palm Leaf Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

Another pair of palm leaf resin drop earrings—because you deserve options.

17. Star Fish Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

All-beaded-everything, please.

18. Lobster Cutout Earrings, $7.90 at Forever 21

A lower-key way to add a dose of seaside fun to your look.

19. Ingie Paris Leaf and Pear Necklace, $404 at Farfetch

Undoubtedly the most glamorous take on this trend.

20. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Bird Earrings, $223 at Farfetch

Shoulder duster earrings are fun. Shoulder duster earrings with tropical birds on them are even more fun.

21. Mignonne Gavigan Embroidered Monstera Leaf Earrings, $125 at Farfetch

Baby leaves, because subtle statements are good, too.

22. Palm Tree Pendant Drop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

Wouldn’t have thought the aughts revival and the tropical trend needed to be combined, but I don’t hate the result.

23. Mercedes Salazar Tropical Bird Earrings, $238 at Shopbop

Earrings that basically double as art.

24. Coral Drop Earrings, $26 at Topshop

Proof “tropical” and “edgy” are far from mutually exclusive.

25. Orelia Gold-Plated Palm Tag Necklace, $24 at ASOS

Tropical jewelry even the minimalists in your life can get behind.

26. Threaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Earrings so metallic (and frankly, large) you could probably check your reflection in them.

27. BaubleBar Lobster Drop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

OK, this settles it—lobsters are having a serious moment.

28. Mercedes Salazar Leaf Drop Earrings, $208 at Farfetch

Not so on-the-nose.

29. Turtle Drop Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Absolutely adorable.

30. Reliquia Starfish Earrings, $70 at Shopbop

If the tropical trend ever passes, you can just pretend these are regular stars.

31. BaubleBar Parrot Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Did you know there were so many ways to do tropical bird earrings? Because I certainly didn’t.

32. Twist Chain Coral Pendant, $22 at Topshop

A tropical necklace you could definitely wear out.

33. BaubleBar Starfish Post Earrings, $36 at Anthropologie

Delicate and delightful.

34. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Butterfly Earrings, $338 at Shopbop

That bug looks a little more “bee” than “butterfly” to me, but I’m into these massive baubles either way.

35. Pave Crab Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because lobsters aren’t the only shellfish trending right now.

36. True Decadence Crystal Starfish Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

What beachy dreams are made of.

37. Mercedes Salazar Volador Purpura Fringe Drop Earrings, $292 at Farfetch

Again, getting major bee vibes from these, but I’m here for it.

38. Alessandra Rich Seahorse Crystal Earrings, $201 at Farfetch

Love a bejeweled seahorse. Even when its eyes are bright red (??).

39. Aurelie Bidermann Grigri Bracelet, $300 at Shopbop

Sleek, delicate elegance.

40. Beaded Leaf Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

The stuff arts and crafts class dreams are made of.

41. Jennifer Behr Wild Rose Stuf Earrings, $136 at Farfetch

Tropical flower earrings are so endlessly pretty you could probably fill your entire fancy jewelry rotation with them.

42. Coconut Tree Pendant Necklace, $3.92 at Forever 21

They even gave the palm tree coconuts.

43. Liars & Lovers Resin Coral Statement Earrings, $23 at ASOS

These eye-catching drop earrings are sure to play well with anything in your closet.

44. Palm Tree Drop Earrings, $6.90 at Forever 21

In case you prefer your palm trees with a side of artsy.

45. Oscar de la Renta Bischoff Leaf Earrings, $250 at Farfetch

Less literal. Still wonderful.

46. Tropic Stud Earrings Set, $4.90 at Forever 21

In case you can’t figure out where to begin.

47. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Palm Oversized Earrings, $188 at Farfetch

Because everything is prettier in pink.

48. Palm Tree and Parrot Stud Earring Set, $7.90 at Forever 21

Smaller than your average statement earring—without sacrificing any kitsch.

49. Coral Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Go all out and wear these with one of the coral necklaces on this list.

50. Mercedes Salazar Tropics Cultured Pearl Earrings, $200 at Shopbop

Not totally sure what’s involved in these earrings, but they have the word “tropical” in the name, so.

51. Aurelie Bidermann Grigri Earrings, $230 at Shopbop

Because drop earrings aren’t the only way to do it.

52. Silvia Gnecchi Octopus Earrings, $11 at Farfetch

I’d call these more octopus-inspired than anything.

53. Palm Tree Stud Earrings, $5.90 at Forever 21

Omg. Pearl coconuts. A delightful treat I never knew I needed.

