Tron Is Cool Enough For An Opening Ceremony Collab

Kerry Pieri
Even when a Disney movie references a cool ’80s video game that triggers nostalgia in the over 30 ex-gamers set, it’s still a Disney movie which means marketing, marketing and some collaborations. The difference? Tron, starring Olivia Wilde and Jeff Bridges (debuting next month) is cool enough to elicit a collaboration with downtown fashion/cool kid mecca Opening Ceremony.

Owners Humberto Leon and Carol Lim created Tron Legacy-inspired clothes going on sale today at OC, Colette and Lane Crawford, retailing for $230-$575, per WWD. Click through for some images from the line expect neoprene, neons and anything a bit space age for guys and girls. And you thought the ’80s fashion references were coming to a halt.

Film Still: Tron

Opening Ceremony images

Bodice tank, $230, at Opening Ceremony

Tulip dress, $290, at Opening Ceremony

Wool pant, $370, at Opening Ceremony

Laser cut skirt, $345, at Opening Ceremony

Laser cut dress, $380, at Opening Ceremony

