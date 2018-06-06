Can People Stop Speculating About Troian Bellisario’s Body?

After attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding with her husband, Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario experienced a bout of body-shaming when a woman at an airport said that she and her husband looked “chunky” in their royal wedding pictures. Now, the 32-year-old actress is being body-shamed again—this time, by fans who are accusing her of looking pregnant.

In late May, a week after the royal wedding, the “Pretty Little Liars” star and her husband continued their time in Europe with a mini vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Paparazzi pictures from the vacation show Bellisario and Adams splashing in the ocean, holding hands on the beach, and enjoying long walks on the sand. For some fans, the pictures were also a sure-fire clue that Bellisario is pregnant.

After the photos came out, Bellisario’s Twitter mentions were flooded by fans who speculate that she’s pregnant. Many fans pointed out Bellisario’s body in her black one-piece swimsuit, which they believe showed a not-yet-confirmed baby bump.

As happy as we would be if Bellisario is actually pregnant, fans are missing one huge detail: Bellisario hasn’t confirmed anything. As many fans have noted, assuming that someone is pregnant before they’ve confirmed it is essentially body-shaming. “When I thought Americans are mostly civilized people but then I came to this. Body shaming at its best. You guys are so low,” one fan commented.

“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart recently called out body-shamers who assumed that she was pregnant because she was bloated and recently gained weight. People’s weight and bodies speculate—that doesn’t mean that they’re pregnant. Likewise, if Bellisario is pregnant, that’s her business and her business alone. Until she confirms it, it’s best to stop speculating. So fans, please stop talking about her body.