Troian Bellisario Calls Dressing for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding a ‘Nightmare’

We feel her. Troian Bellisario had anxiety before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and it’s all because she didn’t know what to wear. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Friday, July 18, the Pretty Little Liars alum opened up about what preparing for the wedding was like and why she had “extreme anxiety” over the whole process.

“Of course I did, and I had it two-fold,” Bellisario said of her anxiety before the the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. “I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed.”

Bellisario was a guest of her husband Patrick J. Adams, who starred with Meghan on USA’s Suits. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurora, five months later in October 2018. As for her outfit, Bellisario also told The Daily Telegraph that she stressed over which fascinator to wear. “They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s,” she said.

She continued, “You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition? It was a nightmare.”

In the end, Bellisario found her outfit for Meghan and Harry’s nuptials with the help of her stylist, Annabella Heron.

“I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, ‘Annabelle, this is not a full hat.’ And she said, ‘It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'” Bellisario said. “And I was like, ‘If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.’ And she said, ‘Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!'”

In her Instagram post after Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Bellisario shouted out her stylist for helping her plan her look. “Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come. Also. Thank you so much @annabelleharron & @temperleylondon for making me feel so beautiful on such a momentous occasion. And last but definitely not least… thank you @halfadams for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride,” Bellisario wrote at the time.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. The wedding was attended by many members of the British royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles. The ceremony also saw several celebrity attendees including David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

On the day of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Adams, who played Meghan’s love interest on Suits, joked about her leaving the show for the royal family. “I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk. #royalwedding,” Adams captioned an Instagram photo of a newspaper with Meghan’s photo and the headline: “Welcome to the family.”