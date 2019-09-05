You Won’t Believe Who’s Helping Tristan Thompson Try To Win Khloé Kardashian Back

When will this stressful saga ever end? Will Tristan Thompson win Khloé Kardashian back? I mean, should he? Whew. These are questions we don’t have all the answers to—but we do know that, for now, Tristan is busy being back on his bullshit. That is, months after his infamous cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Thompson is quite literally doing the most to prove his loyalty to his ex, Khloé.

Apparently, loyalty looks like a $500,000 Porsche. Yep, Thompson has reportedly gone out and purchased the luxury ride for Khloé in an attempt to win her back. (We hope there’s a baby seat in there for their shared one-year-old daughter, True, too.) This isn’t the first time Thompson’s tried to win his baby mama back with grand gifts—a few weeks ago, he was reportedly planning to buy a large “family” house near the Kardashian’s Los Angeles home in order to be closer to her and True. We wonder if that purchase was recommended by Drake, too.

Hold up. Where did Drake come into this? We’re wondering that, too. According to sources with The Sun, the rapper has been helping his NBA buddy out with tips to swoon Khloé. “Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold,” said a source.

Plotting is right. What in the champagne papi nonsense is this? “Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloé back,” the source continued. And apparently, Drake’s advice is working…sort of.

The outlet reports that Khloé has invited Thompson over to her house, but not for good—don’t get ahead of yourself! Instead, he’ll come over for Taco Tuesday at Khloé’s. “An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek supercar. But after what Tristan did, he can’t expect Khloé to roll out the red carpet for him,” added The Sun’s source. Sounds reasonable.

Good on Khloé for keeping it casual. Looks like a fancy car isn’t enough to win this hot mama back just yet!