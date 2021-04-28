Tristan Thompson Allegedly Said Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Not His Type’ in Texts to His Mistress

It’s getting ugly. Apparently, Tristan Thompson told Sydney Chase that Khloé Kardashian was “not his type,” according to alleged texts shared by the model after their rumored affair.

Sydney, 23, reportedly read the text messages to her friends during an Instagram Live in April, The Sun reports. According to the British tabloid, the NBA player’s alleged mistress said that Tristan, 30, asked her to send him private photos during the IG Live. “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” the model revealed, before remembering that her friend was broadcasting live on Instagram. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to f**k myself in the ass,” she said, as per The Sun. “Oh well, it’s fine.”

The social media star went on to reveal that Tristan called her “his type” like his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, with whom he shares a 4-year-old son, Prince. “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type,” she said, according to The Sun.

“He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone,'” Sydney continued. “There’s no way she doesn’t know,” she concluded, referring to the Good American founder.

According to The Sun, the Instagram Live was filmed on the same day Sydney recorded an interview for Adam22’s “No Jumper Podcast,” which is where she first alleged that Tristan cheated on Khloé. During the podcast episode, Sydney and her friends—who call themselves The Blackout Girls—drank as they asked each other questions. At one point, Sydney’s friend Hayden asks her, “How was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?” to which Syndey replied, “It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.”

Sydney went on to reveal their relationship took place sometime in January 2021 after Tristan allegedly told her he was no longer in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. When Sydney finally found out the truth that “he was not single,” she says she “cut it off” immediately with the athlete.