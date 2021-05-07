Tristan Just Told His Rumored Mistress to Show the Texts Where He Called Khloé ‘Not His Type’

Let him see the receipts. Tristan Thompson told Sydney Chase to show their texts amid the Khloé Kardashian cheating claims or to stop talking about him.

For those who don’t know about the Tristan-Sydney-Khloé cheating scandal, here’s a recap: Sydney, an Instagram model and a member of The Black Out Girls, claimed in an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast on April 22 that she and Tristan had a romantic relationship while he was still with Khloé. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan.

Sydney then claimed that Tristan told her that he was single and no longer with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions. Sydney also claimed in an Instagram Live in April 2021 that Tristan told her that Khloé wasn’t “his type.” “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” Sydney said at the time, forgetting that she was on an Instagram Live with her friend. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to fuck myself in the ass. Oh well, it’s fine.”

She continued, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”

Since Sydney’s claims, Tristan’s has hired a lawyer, Marty Singer, who has sent cease and desist letters to both Sydney and Adam John Grandmaison, the host of the “No Jumper” podcast, where Sydney’s claims originated. TMZ also reported on Friday, May 7, that Singer told Sydney to show evidence of the texts between her and Tristan, which she refuses to do. Because of her refusal, Singer stated that there is an “inescapable conclusion…that [the texts] do not exist.”

Though Sydney previously stated that she has yet to receive a cease and desist letter from Tristan’s team, she confirmed in a recent Instagram Story that she has heard from Tristan’s lawyer but will not back down from her claims. “I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use,” she wrote. “However, I’m moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar.”

According to TMZ’s Tristan’s legal team believes Sydney is “changing the purported ‘facts’ to fit [her] story.” An insider for Page Six accused Sydney using the accusations to “cash in on 15 minutes of fame.” The newspaper also reports that Sydney used the scandal to pitch a reality TV show with Blac Chyna to Zeus Network and grow her social media following for brand deals. In a recent Instagram Story, Sydney shared a screenshot of her engagement numbers as a way to attract sponsors. “On a side note DM for promo $,” she captioned the screenshot.

In a TikTok video on April 26, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney said that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.