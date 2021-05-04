Tristan Thompson Just Sent a Cease & Desist to the Woman Who Accused Him of Cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Taking action. Tristan Thompson sent Sydney Chase a cease and desist amid Khloé Kardashian cheating rumors. But that’s not the only person he sent a cease and desist to.

Page Six reported on Tuesday, May 4, that Thompson’s attorney, Marty Singer, also sent a cease and desist to Adam John Grandmaison, the host of the “No Jumper,” the podcast where Sydney first accused Tristan of cheating on Khloé with her. Grandmaison told Page Six that that the podcast episode has been re-uploaded with the part where Sydney accused Tristan of infidelity (and called his penisa “peek-a-boo dick”) edited out.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,” Grandmaison said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship…I try to avoid the ‘exposing’-style interviews these days.” Singer also confirmed to Page Six that he sent a cease and desist to Sydney, though she hasn’t responded.

A source close to Tristan told Page Six on Tuesday that Sydney’s claims have “no merit” and the rumors are a “he-said, she-said” situation. The insider also accused Sydney, an Instagram model and a member of The Blackout Girls, of using the accusations to “cash in on 15 minutes of fame.” Page Six also reports that Sydney used the scandal to pitch a reality TV show with Blac Chyna to Zeus Network.

The cease and desist comes after Sydney posted a screenshot of her DMs from Khloé after the scandal. “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé,” the first DM read. In a second message, Khloé told Sydney, “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential” with a prayer hands emoji.

According to Page Six’s source, Sydney posted the screenshots to increase her social media following in order to secure more paid sponsorships. Rumors of Tristan’s infidelity started when Sydney claimed in an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast on April 22 that she and Tristan had a romantic relationship while he was still with Khloé. “It was a peek-a-boo dick but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan.

Sydney then claimed that Tristan told her that he was single and no longer with Khloé. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. She also alleged that the two “talked and hung out” on several occasions.

In a TikTok video on Monday, April 26, Sydney doubled down on the claims that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her. “Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” she wrote on her TikTok. In the video, Sydney said that Tristan last contacted her on April 13, the day after his and Khloé’s daughter True’s 3rd birthday. She also told viewers that Tristan messaged her after her claims on the “No Jumper” podcast. “The last time we had contact—besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party,” she said.

In a past Instagram Live in April 2021, Sydney claimed that Tristan told her that Khloé wasn’t “his type. “Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back,'” Sydney said at the time, forgetting that she was on an Instagram Live with her friend. “Oh yeah, this is on Live. I’m about to fuck myself in the ass. Oh well, it’s fine.”

She continued, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”