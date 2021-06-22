Tristan Just Responded to a Rumor He Was Caught in a Bedroom With 3 Women Before His Breakup With Khloé

Not the whole truth. Tristan Thompson responded to Khloé Kardashian cheating rumors before their breakup and hinted that a rumor he was caught in a bedroom with three women isn’t true.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday, June 21, that Tristan attended a birthday party in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, where he seen entering a bedroom with three women and left looking “disheveled” 30 minutes later. A source told the Daily Mail that Tristan arrived at the party after midnight and went to the bar where he did a round of Deleon tequila shots and drank Moet champagne. The newspaper also reported that Tristan was seen flirting with another woman and “grabbing her bottom.”

According to the Daily Mail, Tristan was then seen entering a bedroom with three women and a male friend two hours after he arrived. He was reportedly seen leaving the bedroom 30 minutes later with his dark red shirt wrinkled and looking like a “mess” as he returned to the bar. (See the photo here.)

It’s unclear who the women were, but the Daily Mail reported that one of the women is an aspiring singer from California, and another is a woman from California who works in the beauty industry. The Daily Mail reports that the third woman wore a pink dress at the party. The party, which was to celebrate security guard Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer’s birthday, was attended by celebrities like Drake, P. Diddy, Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee and Chris Brown, according to the Daily Mail.

“Tristan came in after midnight and shook a bunch of guy’s hands. He was wishing Chubbs Happy Birthday. He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let’s do shots!” a source told the Daily Mail. “He was having a blast—he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne. He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her.”

The insider continued, “A couple of hours later, Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up. He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier—she always out and about at parties. The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking. They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”

The source went on to describe how Tristan is “known for partying” and how it “wasn’t a surprise” to see him enter a bedroom with other women. “In these circles, Tristan is known for partying. He loves to do shots and smoke joints and laugh and flirt with all the girls,” the insider said. “He has a reputation for hooking up so when we saw him walk with these three girls and go into the bedroom it wasn’t a surprise. We all were talking about how badly we felt for Khloé and how he was going to embarrass her again. This party was definitely one that he could have invited his girlfriend tol—lots of couples came.”

After the Daily Mail’s report, Tristan took to his Twitter to post five blue hat emojis. According to Urban Dictionary, the blue hat emoji is used to suggest that someone is lying or over exaggerating, which led fans to believe that Tristan was responding to the Daily Mail’s report with the tweet and hinting that the report wasn’t 100 percent true.

According to Page Six, Tristan and Khloé broke up “a few weeks ago” after rumors that he cheated on her with model Sydney Chase in April. The new rumors also come after Khloé told Andy Cohen at the KUWTK season 20 reunion that she “definitely” trusts Tristan after his indiscretions. “I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” she said. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

