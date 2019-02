He’s still “liking” what he sees. Tristan Thompson reacted to Khloé Kardashian’s hot photos a week after their breakup, and fans definitely noticed. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen liking several of his ex’s thirst traps only a few days after news broke that he cheated on the mother of his child with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The Instagram like happened on Tuesday, February 26, when Kardashian posted several pictures of herself with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, on Instagram. The photos featured the three sisters dress in skin-tight outfits as they posed in a hallway. The youngest Kardashian sister, specifically, wore a sheer, curves-hugging bodysuit. The Revenge Body star’s photos weren’t the only ones Thompson liked; he also went to Kourtney’s page to like the same pictures.

However, Thompson’s social media interactions with Khloé didn’t end there. Along with the thirst traps, the NBA star also liked an Instagram of his and Kardashian’s 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson, sitting on Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick’s lap. The Instagram likes come about one week after news broke that Kardashian and Thompson had ended their relationship of two years after he was seen making out with Woods at a club in Los Angeles. According to sources for E! News, Thompson and Woods took their infidelity a step further when Thompson invited Woods over to his house and the model stayed the night.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has cheated on Kardashian. In April 2018, days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star gave birth to their daughter, news broke that the basketball player had cheated on his girlfriend in a club in Arlington, Virginia.

Will his Instagram likes win her back? Eh. Not likely.