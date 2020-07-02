Tristan Thompson’s Net Worth Has Seriously Skyrocketed Since Dating Khloé Kardashian

Scroll To See More Images

Now’s as good a time as ever to that investigate Tristan Thompson’s net worth, you know, since Khloé’s even entertaining the idea of getting back together with him. Given that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has truly done the *most* to maintain her relationship with the father of her child, let it be known that effort even includes helping the NBA star get a major boost to his net worth.

OK, OK—maybe not directly. As far as we’re aware, Khloé has yet to dish out a salary to the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star (although, we wouldn’t rule it out). But there’s definitely been a direct correlation between his proximity to the mega-wealthy Kardashian clan and his new-and-improved net worth. Back in 2018, sources from multiple outlets estimated the NBA champ’s net worth at around $8 million, compared to Khloé’s whopping net worth reaching the tens of millions. But two years later, Tristan is already catching up.

Strangely enough, that’s still the case after his highly-publicized Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in 2019 and a string of infidelities before that. For starters, Tristan broke things off with another Jordan, a.k.a. model Jordan Craig, right before getting into his relationship with Khloé in 2016. Craig was pregnant with his son at the time, but that didn’t stop the NBA star from starting things with Khloé.

By the time Khloé was pregnant herself with Tristan’s second child, True Thompson, the playboy was still up to his old tricks. Leaked footage from October 2017 showed Tristan cheating on Khloé with several different women all throughout the course of her pregnancy. Yet the Good American co-founder didn’t end things with her baby-daddy for good until he was caught kissing model and KarJenner squad member, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019. Kissing Jordyn, who was best friends with Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner, was apparently the last straw.

That was then. A little over a year later, it now seems like Khloé could be ready to forgive and forget again. Khloé and Tristan’s engagement rumors have been circulating following Koko’s 36th birthday in June 2020, and it seems like only a matter of time until True’s mom tries to work things out with Tristan again.

Before things get messy for the umpteenth time, let’s take a dive in to see where Tristan’s at financially—because let’s be real, we have to cover all our bases.

How much money does Tristan Thompson make from the NBA?

Tristan signed a 5-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2015, reports IBT. While the contract is set to expire in 2020, things are still a little up in the air as most sporting events are effectively canceled in light of recent social distancing recommendations. According to his contract, Tristan was set to receive $18 million for the 2019-2020 season alone. Still, his contract includes a $82 million salary guarantee in total—so Tristan should be doing just fine.

How does Tristan Thompson spend his money?

While it’s no secret that Tristan’s a big spender (I mean, this is the same guy who got a luxury car for Koko when he was trying to win her back), he does have his sights set on charitable efforts. In fact, Tristan is the founder of his own fund, which he started in honor of his younger brother. The Amari Thompson Fund supports epilepsy treatment for children diagnosed with the neurological disorder, which is the same one that causes Tristan’s own brother to experience seizures often.

What is Tristan Thompson’s net worth?

Tristan Thompson’s net worth in 2020 is estimated at $35 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.