Khloé’s Fans Just Trolled Tristan at a Basketball Game Amid Reports He’s Not Paying Child Support

Can’t face the heat. Tristan Thompson’s NBA career has been punctuated by periods of controversy spilling over from his personal life; namely, his multiple affairs with women. Most recently, the Chicago Bulls player made headlines for fathering a third child after cheating on his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian yet again. And it seems fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star aren’t letting it slide—even on the court.

During a game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat on February 28, 2022, fans in the crowd began to chant Khloé’s name as Tristan prepared for a free throw on the court. A video clip obtained by The Sun shows Tristan shrugging off the loud chant, though the heckling was clearly audible coming from the audience. While the basketball player ended up making the shot, his team still ended up losing the game at the end of the night.

This isn’t the first time Tristan has faced trolls at his games. In November 2021, a fan was reportedly escorted out of the FedExForum arena after allegedly shouting obscenities and making disparaging comments about Tristan and the Kardashian family. According to Memphis-based sports reporter Drew Hill, the spectator was ejected right after directing mean comments at the athlete. “Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson,” Hill tweeted at the time.

Tristan has also been benched as a result of his cheating scandals. Before paternity test results confirmed that he fathered a third child after cheating on Khloé, the basketball player was “purposefully” benched in January 2022 to avoid any audience “distraction” from disturbing the game. “Tristan’s coaches were well aware of the news that was out there on him and decided that playing him in LA of all places would have been a bad idea,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time. “They didn’t want the distraction to take over the game.” Tristan, for his part, was playing for the Sacramento Kings at the time.

“Sacramento still lost to the Lakers, but it was decided before the game that it would be best that he didn’t play, and they moved forward with that plan and expect it to be forgotten by the end of the week and everyone can move on at least when it pertains to on court NBA situations,” the source added.

The Canadian athlete began dating Khloé in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter True two years later. At the time, however, Tristan was exposed for cheating on Khloé with multiple women just days before their daughter’s birth. The couple remained together for a while before breaking up in February 2019 when the NBA star kissed Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party. While Khloé called it quits with the athlete for a time, she went on to reconcile with him in 2020 after quarantining together with their daughter. But in March 2021, Tristan cheated on the Good American CO-founder yet again.

This time, the affair resulted in a pregnancy. While Tristan denied all reports at the time, a paternity test later confirmed that he fathered another child with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. The fitness model gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, in December 2021. Since then, the mother of one has accused Tristan of doing “nothing” to support her and his son, despite claims that he was looking forward to “raising” the child alongside her.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Maralee’s rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six in February 2022. The rep went on to note that Tristan had yet to meet his son. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the rep said at the time.

