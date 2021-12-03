Tristan Allegedly Sent Texts ‘Threatening’ His Baby’s Mother to Get an Abortion While Dating Khloé

Khloé’s ex is in the midst of a contentious paternity suit yet again. This time, Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols—a personal trainer from Houston, Texas—are battling it out with their lawyers. And according to recent docs, their court case just got a lot messier.

Nichols, who is currently pregnant with a baby boy, is suing Tristan for child support. The personal trainer alleges that she conceived the baby with Tristan during an encounter on his 30th birthday in March 2021—at which point the basketball star was still dating Khloé. The Sacramento Kings player already shares a daughter, True Thompson, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. (Tristan is also a father to Prince Thompson, his son with ex Jordan Craig.)

While Tristan has not confirmed nor denied being the baby’s father, he has requested a paternity test to be administered once the child is born and asked that any potential child support proceedings be moved from California to the state of Texas, where his payments would be considerably less. Now, in new documents obtained by Page Six and Us Weekly, Nichols is claiming that Tristan attempted to dissuade her from pursuing legal action and sent texts “threatening” her to terminate her pregnancy.

In a screenshot of a text message provided by Nichols, Tristan said he “won’t be involved at all,” in the baby’s life. “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all,” the exchange read, per Us Weekly. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

The message continued: “It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic] All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

In her filing, Nichols’ attorney claims that Tristan also insisted upon an “abortion” in the purported texts. “It is also apparent from the context and substance of these communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas,” a court document read, via Page Six. While Tristan denies sending any of these messages, the document does state that his “contact information is present in the messages.”

