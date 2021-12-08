Tristan Just Accused His Alleged Baby Mother of Trying to ‘Gain’ Fame From Her Lawsuit

Things are getting even messier when it comes to this Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols and Khloé Kardashian scandal. Just days after Maralee’s paternity suit against Tristan became public news, Tristan has filed new court documents requesting confidentiality for the remainder of the case.

The NBA player, 30, reportedly filed the emergency petition in Harris County, Texas on December 6, 2021, asking a judge to issue a “gag order” in the case against Maralee, who claims she conceived her newborn baby with Tristan in March 2021 while he was still dating Khloé. If granted, the legal order would prevent all parties involved from publicly discussing any details of the case while it continues to be settled in court. In his filing, Tristan claimed that his alleged baby mother’s “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The Sacramento Kings player also alleges that recent messages purportedly sent between the two, which were shared by Maralee in court, were “wholly and clearly fabricated” in an “attempt to smear” him.

In court documents filed by Maralee, the personal trainer included alleged texts from Tristan “insisting that she get an abortion” along with “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another purported text reveals that Tristan allegedly offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret. “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads.

Tristan’s alleged message continues, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

In his filing, Tristan now claims Maralee “alerted the media” about him allegedly fathering her child and of the ongoing lawsuits between them in the states of California and Texas, despite the court granting a protective order for documents containing sensitive personal information about the parties involved. Maralee, for her part, has slammed Tristan for his lack of “transparency and honesty” in recent days on social media, according to screenshots published by The Blast. In one post on her Instagram Story, Maralee wrote, “Transparency and honesty was all I ever asked for. The love we made… The intimacy… and me opening myself up to you and showing my vulnerability… was all a mistake. Never again.”

