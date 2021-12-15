Tristan Won’t Be Seeking ‘Custody’ of His Alleged Baby Even if a Paternity Test Proves the Child Is His

Bowing out. Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols‘ custody arrangement is already looking very one-sided, as the NBA player is reportedly uninterested in having anything to do with his alleged baby.

In new court documents obtained by Radar, the Sacramento Kings player—who currently shares 3-year-old daughter True with his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian—confirmed that he “will not be seeking custody of visitation” of the child he allegedly fathered with personal trainer Maralee Nichols even if the baby, born on December 3, 2021, is proven to be his. The athlete has insisted upon a paternity test regardless.

Tristan was first accused of fathering the alleged baby when Maralee filed a child support lawsuit against him in July 2021. The personal trainer claims she conceived her baby, a boy, with Tristan in March 2021 during what was a “months” long affair with the basketball player—which would mean the alleged affair took place while Tristan was still dating Khloé. In addition to his daughter with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Tristan is also a father to Prince Thompson, his son with ex Jordan Craig.

According to Maralee, their affair began at least “five months” before Tristan’s 30th birthday in March 2021 and continued even after she got pregnant. In court documents obtained by Page Six and Us Weekly, Maralee also claimed that Tristan sent messages “threatening” her from pursuing legal action and asked her to get an “abortion.”

In a screenshot of one alleged message provided by Nichols, Tristan said he “won’t be involved at all,” in the baby’s life. “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all,” the exchange read, per Us Weekly. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

While the Sacramento Kings player has since admitted to having “sexual relations” with the personal trainer, he is skeptical of Maralee’s claim that the pair were involved for several months before she conceived his alleged baby. In a declaration filed on December 8, 2021, Tristan also denies ever sending the alleged messages about an abortion. “We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application,” Tristan said in the filing, according to the Daily Mail. “My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.’ We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy,” he added, noting that the app “automatically” deletes messages once they’ve been read.

