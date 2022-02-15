Tristan’s Baby Mama Says He’s Done ‘Nothing’ to Support Their Son—He Hasn’t Even Tried to ‘Meet’ Him

Amid speculation over Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ child support arrangement, the NBA star’s baby mama is setting the record straight for herself. According to Nichols, the Sacramento Kings player has yet to provide any support to their son despite promising to be on board with “raising” him.

Thompson, 30, confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Nichols’ son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. The athlete’s confirmation came after weeks of denying rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with his now-ex, Khloé Kardashian. After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said. Less than a month later, however, it seems that no efforts have been made to make good on that pledge.

According to a spokesperson for Nichols, the NBA star “has done nothing” to support his son despite reports claiming that he would be expected to pay child support. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six on February 14, 2022. Englander went on to note that Thompson hasn’t even met his son yet. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the rep confirmed.

The statement comes after a Hollywood Life report claimed Thompson could end up paying up to thousands in child support to Nichols, in addition to the child support payments he’s already on the hook for with Kardashian and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The NBA star shares daughter True Thompson, born in 2018, with Kardashian and welcomed his son, Prince Thompson, with Craig in 2016.

New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson previously told Hollywood Life that Thompson could pay anywhere between $34,000 to $40,000 per month for his son with Nicols. “In looking at a support award, the court will review both parents’ monthly incomes, and the amount of time that the child spends with each parent,” the attorney said. “All income, including money/wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, insurance payouts—all of it is fair game for calculating child support.”

“For awards where the parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristian, the court will plug the numbers into the support calculator, but also consider several other factors,” Richardson added. “One argument for a larger award would be to ensure that the child has the same or similar lifestyle in both homes.”

Richardson went on to note, however, Thompson could end up paying slightly less since he already pays child support. “Usually when a parent is already paying support for another child, that amount reduces the available income to pay support to later children. Because Tristan is paying support for other children, that will be a factor in calculating how much support he will pay for this child,” the attorney explained. “Reports show that his income is about $10mil so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son, when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month.”

Clearly, it remains to be seen if Nichols’ son will be receiving anything close to that—but the possibility is there.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.