Tristan’s Alleged Mistress Just Shared the 1st Photo of Their Baby After Responding to ‘Fake Stories’ About Her

After weeks of drama, Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ baby photo has been released for the first time.

Nichols shared the photo with E! Online on December 17, 2021, along with a statement in response to the “fake stories” about her amid her ongoing legal battle with Thompson. The new mother claims that Thompson fathered the baby boy, however, the NBA star has disputed the child’s paternity in a recently dismissed lawsuit. In her photo—taken on December 6, 2021, five days after her son’s birth—Nichols can be seen cradling the baby boy while sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” Nichols shared in her statement to E! News. “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan.” She continued, “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

The fitness model went on to explain that she felt it was necessary to “defend her character” following reports about her ongoing paternity case with Thompson. “I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age,” Nichols said. “There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine).”Sh

Speaking to Us Weekly, Nichols revealed her side of the story. “I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California. He told me he was single and coparenting,” Nichols alleged. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.” At the time, Thompson was dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter, True. According to Nichols, she and Tristan met again in Houston at a private party on March 12, 2021. “Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston,” she revealed.

The former personal trainer says her relationship with Thompson was “not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement. Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month.” Then, “a few weeks” after her visit to Boston in April 2021, Nichols learned she was pregnant and was allegedly invited to meet up again with the Sacramento Kings player in North Carolina. “I told him the news of my pregnancy in person in North Carolina,” she explained. “Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby.”

The mother of one went on to note that she “did everything possible not to draw attention to my pregnancy and the issues with Tristan” over the last nine months. “I wanted to keep my pregnancy private and as peaceful as possible. I have never sought media attention for my pregnancy, and I wish that I did not even have to send this statement,” Nichols added.

Tristan, for his part, reportedly confirmed “will not be seeking custody of visitation” of the child he allegedly fathered with Nichols even if the baby is proven to be his, according to recent court documents obtained by Radar. While the basketball player has since admitted to having “sexual relations” with the personal trainer, he denies Nichols’ claim that the pair were involved for several months before she conceived his alleged baby.

