Kris Says She Still ‘Loves’ Tristan After He Cheated on Khloé & Fathered a 3rd Child—Here’s Why

Mother’s Day treat. Tristan Thompson gifted Kris Jenner a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day after his cheating scandal with her daughter Khloé Kardashian. The momager accepted the gift and posted it on her Instagram story to show it off to the world.

“Thank you @realtristan13!!! love you.” she captioned the story that displayed a pink and white rose floral arrangement. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenners received well over ten floral bouquets from people like Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and Kim’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Tristan and Khloe were together from 2016 to 2019, and briefly reunited at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They have one child together, True, 3. However, Tristan’s infidelity with Jordyn Woods and his paternity scandal with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols caused strain, and they ultimately broke up for good in June 2021.

Tristan tried to apologize to the family in 2020. Kris responded to the apology very amicably: “When you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family.”

Khloé revealed her stance with her ex saying that while he still fulfills his duties as a dad, she doesn’t want to be with him. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room.I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.